A Fresh Perspective on the Synod on Synodality: Building a Synodal Church for the Modern World

The Synthesis Report, published at the conclusion of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod on Synodality, offers a new perspective on the challenges and demands facing the Church in the modern world. While addressing topics such as the role of women and the laity, the ministry of bishops, digital mission, and abuse, the report emphasizes the need for a synodal Church that listens to all and includes the voices of victims.

The report recognizes the importance of listening and accompanying those who have suffered abuse and hurt in the Church. It acknowledges the need to address the structural conditions that facilitated such abuse and calls for concrete gestures of penitence. The emphasis on listening extends to the idea of synodality itself, which the report defines as a mode of being Church that integrates communion, mission, and participation. It emphasizes the active involvement of all members of the Church, including deacons, priests, and bishops, in shaping its future.

Synodality is seen as closely linked to the Church’s mission. The report highlights the importance of solidarity with those of other religions, convictions, and cultures to avoid self-referentiality and self-preservation. It also recognizes the need for a pastoral style that makes liturgical language more accessible and embodied in diverse cultures.

The report dedicates ample space to the poor, identified not only as those who are materially impoverished but also as migrants, victims of violence and abuse, minorities, and exploited workers. The Church is called to make the option for the poor a theological category and to advocate for the most vulnerable, including the unborn and their mothers. It condemns corrupt political and economic systems that contribute to social strife and calls for the Church’s active engagement in politics and the pursuit of the common good.

Overall, the Synthesis Report presents a vision of a synodal Church that listens, accompanies, and engages with the world. It invites the Church to embrace synodality as a way of living and valuing differences, while remaining rooted in its identity and mission. By addressing the pressing issues of our time and emphasizing the importance of inclusivity, the report offers a fresh perspective on how the Church can respond to the needs of the modern world.