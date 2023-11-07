The Importance of Unity in the Synod Retreat

The recent synod retreat held at the Fraterna Domus retreat center emphasized the significance of unity within the Church. As the retreat brought together bishops from different parts of the world, the necessity of working towards unity became a central theme.

Bishop Raymond Poisson of Saint-Jérôme–Mont-Laurier, in his powerful homily, emphasized the need for the Church to be faithful to unity. He highlighted that the search for unity must be an ongoing practice in the daily lives of believers. Poisson’s words resonated with the participants, reminding them of their role in fostering unity within the Church and the world.

The retreat also featured insightful meditations delivered by the renowned British priest, Radcliffe. He urged the participants to go beyond the boundaries that separate people, whether they be cultural, generational, or ideological. Radcliffe acknowledged the differences in experiences and perspectives among the clergy, particularly when it comes to the challenges faced by younger generations.

The priest encouraged synod delegates to build friendships with one another, emphasizing that friendships are the foundation for effective collaboration. Radcliffe recognized that genuine friendships might not make headlines or capture the attention of the media, but they are fundamental to the collective progress of the synod.

Anticipating the media’s interpretation of the synod, Radcliffe expressed the inevitability of skepticism and the focus on hot-button topics. However, he drew inspiration from the disciples’ journey to Jerusalem, where their walk together may not have seemed significant to outsiders but held immense meaning for the formation of the early Church.

Overall, the synod retreat served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity within the Church. It emphasized the need to bridge divides, cultivate friendships, and work together to fulfill the mission of spreading God’s love to the world. By valuing unity and embracing diversity, the synod participants laid the groundwork for meaningful discussions and decisions that will shape the future of the Church.