Synod on Synodality 2023: Exploring the Path of Unity and Discernment

In the midst of an awakening desire for change, the Synod on Synodality 2023 has embarked on a momentous journey. Vatican officials, including Cardinal Grech and Cardinal Hollerich, have presented their insights into the essence and methodology of synodality in these early stages. The message conveyed is one of unity, love, and discernment.

Cardinal Grech emphasizes that the Church is called upon to embody and communicate God’s love to all of humanity, transcending theological and ecclesiological complexities. It is a reminder that at the heart of synodality lies the fundamental mission to embrace and extend divine love.

Cardinal Hollerich, on the other hand, focuses on the importance of understanding the grammar of synodality. Just as language evolves over time, so does the grammar of synodality. By discerning the signs of the times, the Church can adapt to a contemporary grammar of synodality while ensuring that certain fundamental rules remain unchanged.

It is crucial to recognize that the synod is not a parliamentary assembly. Pope Francis himself reiterated this point during the opening Mass and on multiple occasions. Instead of resorting to traditional voting procedures, the synod calls for a deeper engagement with divine discourse. It is a process of communal discernment, where the voice of God takes precedence over public opinion.

The synod faces various pressing topics and agendas, reminiscent of past synodal gatherings. Pope Francis draws attention to the previous Synod on the Family, where public opinion exerted significant influence, especially on the issue of Communion for the divorced. Similarly, the Synod for the Amazon faced similar pressures regarding the ordination of married men. Speculations now abound about future decisions, including the possibility of female priesthood, which external circles eagerly anticipate.

Amidst these high-stakes discussions, fears arise that the synodal process might be undermined by public opinion and media influence. These concerns echo the sentiments that emerged during and after the Second Vatican Council. Pope Benedict XVI warned against reducing the Church to a mere moralistic institution with rigid convictions. The focus should be on the magnificence of faith rather than being consumed by recurrent societal debates.

The organizers of the Synod on Synodality 2023 are working tirelessly to strike a balance among the diverse agendas that converge at this gathering. Cardinal Hollerich envisions a roadmap for the future, outlining areas of consensus and the need for further reflection. It is a call to respond to the guidance of the Holy Spirit while embarking on this reflective journey.

