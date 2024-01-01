Sydney Kicks off 2024 with Dazzling Fireworks Display over Harbour

Sydney, Australia, ushered in the New Year in style with a magnificent fireworks extravaganza over the iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Thousands of spectators gathered along the harbor to witness the breathtaking 12-minute spectacle. This grand event featured a staggering eight tons of pyrotechnics, illuminating the night sky and mesmerizing onlookers.

While Sydney celebrated the arrival of 2024, several other nations had already welcomed the new year. Hong Kong and Japan were among the latest countries to rejoice in the beginning of a fresh year. Meanwhile, New Zealand had kick-started their celebrations with a splendid fireworks display in Auckland at 11am GMT. The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati bid farewell to 2023 as they welcomed midnight at 10am GMT.

Despite the predicted inclement weather across the UK, tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of London before midnight to witness the magnificent fireworks display. The renowned Big Ben will initiate the countdown to midnight, marking the transition into 2024. The celebration will be broadcasted live on BBC One, allowing millions of viewers to join in the excitement from the comfort of their homes.

As the day progresses, various countries around the world will join in the revelry of welcoming the New Year. China will celebrate at 4pm GMT, followed by Indonesia an hour later. While parts of Russia have already transitioned into 2024, Moscow will commemorate the start of the New Year at 9pm GMT. Brazil and the US East Coast will toast to 2024 at 3am and 5am GMT, respectively. Finally, Baker Island in the central Pacific Ocean will be the last to enter 2024 at 12pm GMT.

Whether watching the vibrant fireworks lighting up the night sky or participating in lively street parties, ushering in the New Year is always a momentous occasion filled with hope, joy, and reflection. From Australia to London and around the world, people come together to celebrate the start of a new chapter and embrace the possibilities that lie ahead.

FAQ

1. What was the highlight of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebration?

The highlight of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebration was the spectacular 12-minute fireworks display over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

2. Which countries have already welcomed the start of 2024?

Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati have already welcomed the start of 2024.

3. Where can I watch the London fireworks?

The London fireworks display can be watched live on BBC One.

4. When will Moscow ring in the New Year?

Moscow will ring in the New Year at 9pm GMT.

5. Which country will be the last to enter 2024?

Baker Island in the central Pacific Ocean will be the last to enter 2024 at 12pm GMT.

Sources:

– Sydney welcomes 2024 with spectacular display as millions to watch London fireworks – [independent.co.uk](https://www.independent.co.uk/)