Switzerland’s Shifting Political Landscape: Immigration Dominates Election Concerns

Switzerland’s national elections on Sunday revealed a significant shift towards the right as concerns over immigration took precedence over environmental issues. Despite this, the election is not expected to alter the composition of the Swiss government.

The Swiss People’s Party (SVP), known for its right-wing stance, experienced an increase in its vote share to 29%, a rise of 3.4 percentage points compared to the previous election in 2019. The party’s primary campaign focused on preventing the population from exceeding 10 million people, citing concerns related to immigration, illegal immigrants, and the security of energy supply.

While the SVP’s success will grant them an additional eight seats, bringing their total to 61 in the lower house of parliament, no single party holds a majority in the chamber. Conversely, the left-wing Social Democrats (SP) were projected to benefit from rising health costs, leading to a modest increase in their vote share and an additional seat.

The Green Party, however, faced a setback as its vote share was anticipated to decrease by 4 percentage points, resulting in the loss of six seats. According to pollsters, this outcome suggests a diminished focus on progressive and environmental issues for the next four years.

Despite the right-wing surge, experts do not foresee significant changes in Swiss politics. The country’s government, known as the Federal Council, distributes its seven cabinet positions among the top four parties based on their share of the vote. Major issues, such as pensions, are typically resolved through referendums.

Political analyst Michael Hermann attributes the conservative shift to the recent crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts such as the Ukraine crisis. Although the election reflects a shift in public sentiment, the impact on Swiss politics is expected to be relatively minor.

In conclusion, Switzerland’s recent national elections have underscored the prevailing concerns about immigration and the conservative mood among voters. While the right-wing SVP has gained ground, Switzerland’s overall political landscape remains relatively stable, with a balance of power among the major parties.