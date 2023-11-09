Swiss Filmmaker Arrested in Myanmar for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism

A Swiss citizen has been arrested in military-ruled Myanmar for creating a film that allegedly insulted Buddhism, according to state media reports. Didier Nusbaumer, along with 13 Myanmar nationals, including a 12-year-old girl, was apprehended on August 8. Insulting Buddhism is a serious offense in Myanmar, where religious nationalism has been on the rise. The film, titled “Don’t Expect Anything,” was written, filmed, and edited by Nusbaumer, and was uploaded on YouTube on July 24. Short clips from the movie quickly spread on social media platforms, garnering attention and drawing criticism from Buddhist nationalists in the country.

The movie features Buddhist characters that, according to the media report, were depicted behaving inappropriately, tarnishing the dignity and morality of monks through their physical actions and dialogue. The report did not disclose the location where the suspects are being held.

This incident is not the first time a foreigner has faced legal consequences for allegedly insulting Buddhism in Myanmar. In 2015, a New Zealand citizen was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of imprisonment with hard labor for featuring a psychedelic portrayal of Buddha wearing headphones in an online advertisement. Similarly, in 2016, a Dutch tourist was imprisoned for three months with hard labor after he disconnected a loudspeaker used by Buddhist monks during a late-night sermon in Mandalay. Another tourist, a Spanish national, was deported for having a tattoo of Buddha on his leg.

Myanmar has been under military rule since February 2021, following the coup against the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The country’s authorities have been keen on enforcing strict measures to protect religious sentiments, particularly with regards to Buddhism, a religion that holds great significance to the majority of its population.