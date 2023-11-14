Swiss LGBTQ Community Applauds Legal Action Against Homophobic Commentator

GENEVA – A prominent member of the Swiss LGBTQ community has praised the recent jail sentence handed down to a writer and commentator for making derogatory remarks about a journalist. The court found Alain Bonnet, known as Alain Soral, guilty of defamation, discrimination, and incitement to hatred, sentencing him to 60 days in jail.

The incident occurred two years ago when Soral posted a Facebook video targeting Catherine Macherel, a journalist from Swiss newspapers Tribune de Geneve and 24 Heures. In the video, he referred to her as a “fat lesbian” and dismissed her work as a “queer activist.” The ruling also required Soral to pay legal fees and fines, amounting to thousands of Swiss francs.

The decision has been hailed as a significant moment in the fight for justice and LGBTQ rights in Switzerland. Murial Waeger, co-director of the lesbian activist group LOS, stated that the verdict sends a strong message that homophobic hatred cannot be tolerated in society. She added, “This court decision is an important milestone in ensuring the rights of LGBTQI individuals.”

Soral’s lawyer, Pascal Junod, criticized the conviction, referring to it as a “crime of opinion” and accusing the court of enforcing narrow-minded thinking. He plans to appeal the ruling to the Swiss federal court and, if necessary, to the European Court of Human Rights.

The conviction and sentencing align with a measure approved by Swiss voters in 2020, making it illegal to discriminate against individuals based on their sexual orientation. It demonstrates the country’s commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation.

It is worth noting that Soral has a record of legal trouble in France, including a jail sentence in 2019 for denying the Holocaust, which is a criminal offense in the country.

The LGBTQ community in Switzerland views this recent legal action as a significant step forward. It not only holds individuals accountable for their discriminatory actions but also sends a clear message that hate speech will not be tolerated. As the country continues to fight for equality and inclusivity, such legal measures play a crucial role in creating a safer and more accepting society for all.

