Swiss Glaciers Experience Alarming Ice Loss in Recent Years

Switzerland’s glaciers have faced a significant loss in volume over the past two years, with this year marking the second worst melt rate after the 2022 record losses. According to the monitoring body GLAMOS, the overall volume of Swiss glaciers has decreased by 10% during this period.

The country’s glaciers have experienced a devastating blow, losing as much ice in just two years as they did in the three decades leading up to 1990. This alarming decline has been described as “catastrophic” by experts. Matthias Huss, who leads Glacier Monitoring Switzerland (GLAMOS), highlighted the lack of winter snowfall and exceptionally warm summers as the main contributing factors to this crisis.

Switzerland, home to over half of the glaciers in the Alps, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The country is witnessing temperatures rising at a rate twice as fast as the global average. The combination of low winter snowfall and an extended summer melt season has magnified the impact on Swiss glaciers, leading to the heavy losses experienced in recent years.

The peak melt month of August saw a new record for the elevation at which precipitation freezes, reaching 5,289 meters (17,350 ft). This surpassed the previous year’s record. Furthermore, photographs shared by experts during data collection trips have revealed alarming changes, such as the formation of new lakes next to glacier tongues, streams of meltwater flowing through ice caves, and previously hidden rock surfaces exposed as the ice melts. In some cases, the retreat of glaciers has even revealed long-lost bodies.

“We are witnessing the gradual disappearance of the smaller glaciers,” Huss explained. “What remains of the ice is becoming increasingly covered by rocks and debris. Areas that were once snow and ice-covered for decades and centuries are transforming into hazardous black slopes prone to rockfall.”

These unprecedented changes have led to difficulties in monitoring the glaciers. In fact, GLAMOS had to halt monitoring on a small glacier in central Switzerland due to the increased danger associated with its reduced size.

While Swiss records on glaciers extend back to at least 1960, with some dating as far back as 1914, the recent losses have raised concerns about the future of these icy landscapes. The urgency to address climate change and its impact on Switzerland’s glaciers has never been greater, as their disappearance would not only result in the loss of breathtaking natural wonders but also have devastating consequences for the environment and water resources in the region.

