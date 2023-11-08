Swiss Glaciers: A Melting Crisis Unfolds

Record-breaking warmth and rapidly melting glaciers in the Swiss Alps have taken center stage as alarming evidence of the climate crisis. Recent findings from the Swiss Academy of Sciences disclose that Swiss glaciers have lost an astonishing 10% of their volume in just two years. The scorching temperatures during the summers of 2022 and 2023, coupled with low snowfall in winters, have triggered this accelerated melting process.

The consequences of climate breakdown caused by the burning of fossil fuels are becoming increasingly evident. Unusually hot summers, dwindling snow volumes, and minimal precipitation during winters have caused the alarming disappearance of glacier ice. The extent of volume loss in just two years matches the loss that occurred between 1960 and 1990, illustrating the severity of the situation.

This year’s analysis revealed that 4% of Switzerland’s total glacier volume vanished, marking the second-largest yearly decline ever recorded. The largest decline was observed in 2022 with a 6% drop, the most substantial thaw witnessed since the beginning of scientific measurements. The situation has grown so dire that Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (Glamos) has ceased measuring ice on certain glaciers, as there is scarcely any left. The St Annafirn glacier in central Switzerland’s Uri canton is a prime example where measurements were recently halted due to extensive melting.

Matthias Huss, the head of Glamos, warned that continuing at the current rate of ice loss would lead to yearly incidents of extreme melting. Huss emphasized that tackling emissions was vital to preserving Switzerland’s ice; however, even if global warming is limited to 1.5C above preindustrial levels, it is projected that only one-third of Switzerland’s glacier volume will endure. Consequently, smaller glaciers will disappear entirely, while the larger ones will significantly diminish.

The impact of glacier retreat extends beyond environmental changes. The mountainous landscape is being transformed, witnessing the formation of new lakes adjacent to glacier tongues and exposed bare rock as the ice continues to thin. Additionally, as the ice sheets recede, long-lost bodies that were entombed in ice have been discovered.

Recent records dating back to 1960, with some records extending to 1914, paint a grim picture of the Swiss glaciers’ current plight. Urgent action is required to address the root cause of this crisis, emphasizing the need to transition away from fossil fuels and take decisive steps towards mitigating climate change. If not, the disappearing glaciers will only serve as distant memories for future generations.