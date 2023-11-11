Swiss Glaciers Experience Significant Decline, Raising Concerns for Water Resources and Ecosystems

Switzerland’s glaciers have witnessed a shocking decrease in volume, with an additional 4% loss this year, making it the second-largest decline ever recorded. These alarming statistics are reported in the annual findings of the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos), whose dedicated team has been monitoring 176 of the country’s 1,400 glaciers for many years. Experts have started to question whether many of these alpine ice fields can be saved, even if climate targets are ultimately met.

Over a span of just two years, Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of their total volume, a significant amount equivalent to what was lost in the three decades from 1960 to 1990. Glaciologists, who meticulously measure the ice, find no solace in the fact that this year’s melt is slightly smaller than the record-breaking loss observed last year. Matthias Huss, the head of Glamos, laments, “It’s terrible to see that this extreme of last year is just repeating.”

Consecutive remarkably warm summers and a lack of snowfall during the previous winter are being blamed for the ongoing loss. If these weather patterns persist, the rate of thawing is expected to increase. Some of Switzerland’s smaller glaciers have already vanished entirely, with researchers even ceasing to monitor the St Annafirn glacier due to the absence of measurable ice. Other glaciers are shrinking at an alarming rate, raising doubts about their preservation, even if global temperatures are kept below the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5-degree Celsius rise.

Glacier experts caution that without significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, larger glaciers like the Aletsch, whose ice thickness currently reaches 800 meters (2,624 feet) in certain areas, could vanish within a single generation. The visual transformations witnessed by researchers are distressing. Mr. Huss describes the ice as “smaller, thinner, more grey,” emphasizing the sadness associated with these changes.

The impact of vanishing glaciers extends beyond the loss of scenic beauty. Historic traditions of winter accumulation and gradual summer melt supply essential freshwater to Europe’s rivers, support agricultural irrigation, and regulate temperatures in nuclear power stations. Instances from the past year, where shipping on the Rhine River had to be restricted due to rising shallow water levels, highlight the vulnerability of crucial waterways. Additionally, during the record heat of 2022, fish were relocated from Swiss rivers to tanks since the river water became too warm and scarce for their survival.

Mr. Huss explains the significance of glaciers in communicating the urgency of climate change, stating, “Glaciers are very important for communicating climate change because they are so visible.” Unfortunately, if adequate climate mitigation measures are not implemented, experts predict that all the glaciers in the Alps could vanish by 2100, leading to profound consequences for the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much of Switzerland’s glacier volume has been lost in the past two years?

Switzerland’s glaciers have lost 10% of their total volume in just two years.

2. What are the causes of the ongoing loss of Swiss glaciers?

The loss is primarily attributed to consecutive warm summers and reduced snowfall during winter.

3. Are Switzerland’s smaller glaciers completely gone?

Some of Switzerland’s smaller glaciers have already disappeared entirely, leading to the cessation of their monitoring.

4. Could larger glaciers be saved even with global temperature increases of 1.5 degrees Celsius?

Even if global temperatures are kept below the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5-degree Celsius rise, it is unlikely that rapidly shrinking larger glaciers can be saved.

5. How does the decline of glaciers impact water resources and ecosystems?

The melting glaciers play a crucial role in providing freshwater for Europe’s rivers, supporting agricultural irrigation, and cooling nuclear power stations. Their loss can result in shallow rivers, limited water availability, and adverse effects on aquatic ecosystems.