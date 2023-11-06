Gulnara Karimova Indicted for Bribery and Running Criminal Organization

Switzerland’s federal prosecutor has recently filed an indictment against Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan’s former president. The charges include bribery and her alleged involvement in an elaborate criminal organization known as “The Office”. Karimova is accused of leading the operation, which is said to have funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes from telecoms companies.

The Office of the Attorney General revealed that the illicit funds were channeled through bank accounts in multiple countries before ultimately being transferred to Switzerland. By using proxies or “men of straw” as beneficial owners of these accounts, the true beneficiary, Gulnara Karimova, sought to conceal her involvement.

While a substantial amount of money, approximately 340 million Swiss francs ($370 million), has already been confiscated and is set to be returned to Uzbekistan, over 440 million francs in assets remain under seizure in connection with the ongoing proceedings against Karimova and a former general director of a Russian telecoms company.

Karimova, once a successful businesswoman and Uzbekistan’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva, is currently serving a prison sentence in Uzbekistan. She had originally been convicted in 2015 on charges of embezzlement and extortion, and later violated the terms of her house arrest, leading to an extended sentence. Despite the allegations and convictions, Karimova’s lawyer maintains her innocence, vehemently denying the existence of the criminal organization and calling it an invention by Swiss prosecutors.

The indictment details Karimova’s alleged leadership of “The Office” from 2001 to 2013. The organization consisted of several dozen individuals and numerous companies that conducted criminal activities as if operating a professional business, resorting to violence and intimidation when necessary. Foreign companies seeking to operate in Uzbekistan’s telecoms sector were allegedly required to bribe Karimova, who exploited her dual status as the president’s daughter and a public official to exert limitless influence.

The case now rests with the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, and Karimova is expected to fight for her acquittal. As the proceedings move forward, the details of this high-profile case will continue to capture the attention of international legal observers.