New Article: Muslim American Voters in Swing States Reevaluate Support for President Biden

Muslim American and Arab American leaders in swing states are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and rising Islamophobia in the United States. These leaders warn that Biden risks losing support from their communities, which could have an impact on the upcoming election.

In the previous election, Muslim Americans overwhelmingly supported Biden, and it was expected that they would continue to do so in 2024. However, in states where Biden won with narrow margins, community leaders are now questioning his stance on the war in Gaza and the discrimination faced by Muslims at home. Some Muslim American and Arab American voters in these battleground states are considering staying home, voting for a third-party candidate, or leaving the presidential slot blank on the ballot.

While the election is still over a year away, these warnings are not only coming from activists but also from Democratic elected officials, nonpartisan community leaders, Muslim get-out-the-vote groups, and prominent Arab American figures who had previously supported Biden.

The number of Muslim American voters who may change their support is difficult to determine due to the absence of religious or ethnic data in the US Census or media exit polls. However, a post-election poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations revealed that 69% of Muslim American voters backed Biden in 2020.

Muslim Americans make up a small percentage of the overall US population, but they constitute a significant portion in several battleground states. For example, Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota with relatively small margins. In these states, the number of Muslim adherents is estimated to be in the thousands, making them potentially influential in swinging the election if they withdraw their support from Biden.

The concerns raised by Muslim American and Arab American leaders go beyond the Israel-Hamas conflict. They are also expressing frustration with the amount of money spent on wars, weapons, and foreign aid. The proposed $105 billion allocation for Israel has drawn criticism, with some arguing that these funds could be better invested domestically.

The Biden administration has emphasized its commitment to engaging with Muslim American and Palestinian American community leaders. The President and his team maintain that they condemn Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism. They are urging Muslim American voters to consider the consequences of next year’s election, particularly with regards to the openly Islamophobic platform of some MAGA Republicans.

In the past, Muslim and Arab Americans have shifted their political allegiances based on various factors. Many initially supported Republicans, including George W. Bush, but withdrew their support after the invasion of Iraq and the increasing Islamophobic rhetoric within the party. Recognizing the importance of this voting bloc, the White House is attempting to balance its support for Israel and Jewish Americans with calls for restraint in Gaza and efforts to combat Islamophobia domestically.

The Biden administration has made efforts to actively engage Muslim American and Arab American appointees as ambassadors and advisors. They have organized listening sessions and conducted outreach to elected officials with significant Arab or Muslim constituencies. While this engagement is appreciated by some activists, others argue that more needs to be done to address and prioritize the concerns of Muslim American communities.

