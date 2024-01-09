Is Sweden Heading Towards Conflict? Experts Warn of Possible War

In a recent conference, top security officials in Sweden, including Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin and Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén, have raised concerns about the potential of a war breaking out in the country. Their statements highlight the need for increased resilience and preparedness among the civilian population.

As Sweden gears up to join NATO in 2024 and with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Bohlin emphasized the importance of war preparedness at the Folk och Försvar conference in Sälen. He expressed his worries about the slow pace of modernization in the Swedish civil defence system and called upon everyone, from local leaders to ordinary citizens, to take immediate action.

“While others have said it before, let me emphasize the urgency – we cannot ignore the possibility of a war in Sweden,” Bohlin stated. He urged for a translation of awareness into practical measures.

Drawing parallels with the situation in Ukraine, Bohlin highlighted the need for resilience in the face of a potential invasion. He emphasized that such efforts can only be effective if the majority of the population is aware of the situation and comprehends the stakes involved.

Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén supported Bohlin’s concerns. In an interview with Swedish broadcaster SVT, he stressed the need for mental preparedness on an individual level. Bydén described the situation as serious and emphasized the urgency to move from words to action.

Despite significant investments in strengthening Sweden’s security, Bydén asserted that Sweden’s full membership in NATO is crucial. “Hope is not a strategy, but it must be present. It’s not all negative,” he added.

Bydén urged individuals to consider their preparedness in case a conflict arises. Reflecting on the news from Ukraine, he posed the questions: “Am I prepared if this were to happen here? What should I do?” Bydén emphasized that the more people who have actively thought, planned, and prepared, the more robust Swedish society would be in times of crisis.

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) has been assigned the task of assisting vital authorities and companies in developing their wartime organizations. Additionally, the Swedish government aims to analyze and improve the security of the country’s healthcare supply.

While the possibility of war in Sweden is a grave concern, these statements from top security officials serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness, resilience, and collective action in safeguarding the nation in times of conflict.

