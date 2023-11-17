Sweden’s NATO Membership Faces Delays in Turkish Parliament

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission has delayed the vote on Sweden’s NATO membership bid, presenting a setback to Sweden’s aspirations in joining the Western alliance after a long wait. Chairman Fuat Oktay, who belongs to President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, stated that the commission will conduct further discussions and may revisit the bill on the agenda in the coming weeks without providing a clear timeline.

The commission has the ability to pass bills with a simple majority. If necessary and in accordance with parliamentary regulations, the Swedish ambassador may be invited to brief lawmakers. In an attempt to ease the ratification process, Erdogan pledged to facilitate the procedure; however, he expressed disappointment in Sweden’s insufficient action against Kurdish militants.

For the bill to be ratified, it must first be approved by the commission and then subjected to a full parliament vote. The process can potentially take days or even weeks. Once the bill is passed, Erdogan will sign it into law, concluding the membership process that has been a source of frustration for Ankara’s allies and has put its Western ties to the test.

Sweden and Finland both submitted requests to join NATO in May of last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan initially raised objections to both countries’ bids, citing concerns about their alleged support of groups that Turkey considers terrorists and the trade embargoes related to defense. While Finland’s bid received Turkey’s endorsement in April, Sweden’s request remained pending.

Turkey has demanded that Sweden take more substantial measures to control local members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States. In response, Sweden introduced an anti-terrorism bill that criminalizes membership in terrorist organizations and lifted trade restrictions on arms exports to Turkey. Sweden asserts that it has fulfilled its obligations according to an agreement reached last year.

Despite efforts made by Swedish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar to outline these measures, lawmakers from both the ruling AK Party and opposition expressed reservations and, unusually, delayed the vote. Some members of parliament argue that while they value NATO’s enlargement, Sweden has become a safe haven for certain terrorist organizations. They acknowledge the steps Sweden has taken so far but deem them inadequate.

During the membership process, several NATO member countries, including Finland, Canada, and the Netherlands, relaxed their arms-export policies toward Turkey. Furthermore, the White House confirmed its intentions to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Turkey after consulting with the U.S. Congress. The timing of approving the purchase of the F-16s remains uncertain, but Turkey has linked this issue to Sweden’s NATO bid. Chairman Fuat Oktay reiterated Erdogan’s perspective that if the United States has a Congress, Turkey has a parliament.

It is speculated by some analysts that Turkey’s parliament might fully ratify Sweden’s membership bid before the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on November 28-29. While the United States State Department expresses its interest in finalizing the ratification before the NATO meeting, the decision ultimately lies with Ankara. The Biden administration has not explicitly linked the ratification with the sale of F-16 jets; however, members of the U.S. Congress have hinted that they are unlikely to approve the sale until Sweden’s NATO bid is ratified.

The delay in Sweden’s NATO membership bid occurs amidst strained relations between Ankara and its Western allies over the conflict in Gaza, as well as Turkey’s assertive diplomacy concerning the war in Ukraine. Despite maintaining good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv and opposing Russia’s invasion, Ankara has reservations about Western sanctions against Russia. Hungary, another NATO member, has also not yet ratified Sweden’s membership, but Turkey is perceived as the primary obstacle.

On a positive note, the U.S. ambassador to Hungary confirmed that the Hungarian government assured him that Budapest would not be the last country to ratify Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. The ambassador expressed confidence that Sweden would soon become a NATO member.

