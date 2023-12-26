Sweden Nears NATO Membership as Turkey Gives Green Light

Sweden is edging closer to becoming a member of NATO after receiving approval from the foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament. The move brings the previously nonaligned Nordic country one step closer to joining the Western military alliance. The final stage of the legislative process in Turkey requires approval from the parliament’s general assembly, but no date has been set yet.

Turkey, a member of NATO itself, had been delaying the ratification of Sweden’s membership for over a year. Ankara accused Sweden of being too lenient towards groups that Turkey considers threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and individuals allegedly involved in a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström expressed his satisfaction with the committee’s decision on the popular social media platform X. In a tweet, he stated, “The next step is for parliament to vote on the matter. We look forward to becoming a member of NATO.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the development and emphasized the importance of Turkey and Hungary ratifying Sweden’s membership swiftly. Stoltenberg believes that Sweden’s inclusion will strengthen NATO. Hungary has also put Sweden’s bid on hold, claiming that Swedish politicians have made false statements regarding Hungary’s democratic condition. The timing of Hungary’s ratification remains unknown.

Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tied the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership to the U.S. Congress approving Turkey’s request to purchase new F-16 fighter jets and upgrade its existing fleet. Erdogan also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift the arms embargoes imposed on Turkey. While the White House supports Turkey’s F-16 request, there is significant opposition in Congress to selling military equipment to Turkey.

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee began discussing Sweden’s NATO membership last month. However, the meeting was adjourned after legislators from Erdogan’s ruling party requested a postponement to further clarify certain issues and allow negotiations with Sweden to progress. Nevertheless, a majority of committee members voted in favor of Sweden’s application during Tuesday’s session.

Sweden, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Finland have forsaken their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella. Finland became NATO’s 31st member in April after Turkey ratified its bid. Expansion of NATO requires unanimous approval from all existing members, with Turkey and Hungary being the only countries delaying the process. The delays have tested the patience of other NATO allies who promptly accepted Sweden and Finland into the alliance.

