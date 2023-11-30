Sweden Awaits NATO Membership Approval, Anticipates Positive Response from Turkey

Sweden has been waiting patiently for its NATO membership approval, and according to the country’s foreign affairs minister, the wait may soon be over. Despite a months-long impasse, Sweden expects Turkey to approve its NATO membership “within weeks,” providing a positive outcome for Sweden’s future within the alliance.

Sweden, alongside Finland, submitted a formal application to join NATO in May 2022. While Finland became an official member in April 2023, Sweden has faced delays due to concerns raised by member nations Hungary and Turkey. Turkey has expressed reservations regarding Sweden’s alleged harboring of militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). On the other hand, Hungary has raised concerns about critical comments made in Sweden regarding Hungary’s democratic values.

During a NATO summit in July, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to allow Sweden into the alliance. However, the approval still awaits the Turkish Parliament’s confirmation. Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström remains optimistic, stating that his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, has indicated that the ratification will take place within weeks.

While Sweden looks forward to the completion of the process, no new conditions or demands were presented in the recent conversation with the Turkish government. Hungary has also reassured Sweden of its support, with Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stating that they will not be the last to ratify Sweden’s accession.

Overall, the approval for Sweden’s NATO membership relies more on Ankara than Budapest at this stage. The Swedish minister expressed his hope for positive responses from both Turkey and Hungary, with the expectation that once Ankara grants its approval, Budapest will follow suit.