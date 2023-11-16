Vigilance Urged Abroad Following Quran Desecrations and Protests

In light of recent incidents involving Quran burnings in Sweden and subsequent protests in the Muslim world, Swedish officials have called for increased vigilance and caution among Swedes abroad and businesses connected to Sweden. Henrik Landerholm, Sweden’s National Security Adviser, has emphasized the importance of remaining alert due to a heightened security threat and worsening security situation.

Landerholm stated that representatives of terrorist groups have called for attacks against Sweden, with various actors amplifying these messages. Consequently, Sweden has transitioned from being considered a “legitimate” target to a “priority” target. While specific individuals were not identified in the statement, Landerholm did raise concerns about indications that groups are planning further acts against Swedish interests abroad.

The storming of Sweden’s Embassy in Baghdad last month and the attempted attack on the diplomatic mission in Beirut last week were noted as examples of these threats. In response, the Swedish government and relevant authorities are actively monitoring the situation, implementing various measures, and collaborating with international partners to ensure the safety of Swedes and protect Swedish interests abroad. Additionally, efforts are being made to combat the hate messages targeting Sweden.

In recent weeks, public Quran desecrations carried out by a small number of anti-Islam activists in Sweden and neighboring Denmark have sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. While Sweden lacks specific legislation prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts, it does not possess blasphemy laws, a common characteristic among many Western countries. The Swedish Constitution guarantees the right to hold public demonstrations, granted that authorities do not anticipate major disruptions or risks to public safety.

Swedish officials have consistently condemned the desecrations, refuting claims that the government permits the burning of Islam’s sacred text or other religious books. In their efforts to address the situation, Sweden has recently intensified border controls and identity checks at crossing points.

SAPO, the domestic security service in Sweden, previously announced that the overall security situation in the country has worsened, with the risk of terrorism at an elevated level. It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant, adhere to safety precautions, and report any suspicious activities or threats.

