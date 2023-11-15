The Debate Over Quran-Burning Protests: Balancing Freedom of Speech and Security Concerns

In recent months, Sweden and Denmark have witnessed a series of Quran-burning protests that have stirred furious reactions in Muslim-majority countries and raised security concerns within the Scandinavian nations. These incidents have led both countries to question the extent of their liberal laws on freedom of speech.

Sweden faced international criticism after allowing a protester to burn a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm in June. This act of protest coinciding with Eid-al-Adha, a significant event in the Islamic calendar, not only angered Turkey but also jeopardized Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Similarly, Denmark witnessed Quran burnings outside foreign embassies in Copenhagen.

While some protests have been carried out by individuals, others have been orchestrated by growing far-right groups in both countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), representing 57 Muslim states, held an emergency meeting where it condemned Sweden and Denmark for permitting these protests in the name of freedom of expression.

Sweden and Denmark have a long-standing commitment to freedom of speech, deeply rooted in their respective constitutions. Unlike countries with blasphemy laws, insulting religion or desecrating religious texts, such as the Quran, is not illegal within their borders. In fact, according to Marten Schutlz, a law professor at Stockholm University, Sweden offers one of the strongest protections for freedom of expression globally.

However, recent events have forced Sweden and Denmark to reevaluate their approach. Concerns about security and diplomacy have prompted discussions on potential legal measures to prevent these protests. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stressed the need for strengthening resilience and held talks with his Danish counterpart to formulate a common strategy.

Denmark has faced significant backlash from other nations, perceiving it as a facilitator of cultural insults and denigration. Fifteen governments have officially condemned Denmark in response. Similarly, Sweden faced repercussions when allowing Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian immigrant, to burn a copy of the Quran. Following this incident, protesters broke into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, demanding the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador to Iraq.

In Sweden, permit applications must be submitted to the police under the Public Order Act to conduct protests. The police can only refuse permits for safety reasons. When the Swedish police denied Momika a permit earlier this year, it was overturned by Sweden’s Court of Appeal, emphasizing the primacy of freedom of speech.

Although blasphemy laws were abolished in Sweden and Denmark, their legal systems currently lack the power to ban such protests outright. Instead, the governments are attempting to discourage them through public statements and political signals. As the Swedish government puts it, “it’s legal, but we don’t like it.”

The debate revolves around striking a balance between freedom of speech and addressing security concerns. Critics argue that religion should not dictate what is permissible to express publicly. Their view is that prioritizing religion in society is unfair. On the other hand, security concerns and the risk of further diplomatic repercussions cannot be ignored.

The ongoing discussions in Sweden and Denmark reflect an attempt to find alternative approaches to mitigate the tensions surrounding Quran-burning protests. As both nations navigate this complicated issue, it remains to be seen how they will reconcile the delicate balance between freedom of speech and security concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are Quran-burning protests illegal in Sweden and Denmark?

No, these protests are not currently illegal in either country. Sweden and Denmark have constitutional protections for freedom of speech, making it legal to insult religion or desecrate religious texts.

2. How are permit applications for protests handled in Sweden?

In Sweden, those wishing to organize protests must apply for a permit from the police under the Public Order Act. Permits can only be refused if there are safety concerns.

3. Why did Sweden’s Court of Appeal overturn the denial of a permit for a Quran-burning protest?

The Court of Appeal emphasized that the police can only refuse permits if safety at the demonstration itself cannot be guaranteed. The wider political perspective cannot be taken into account.

4. When were blasphemy laws abolished in Sweden and Denmark?

Sweden abolished blasphemy laws in the 1970s, while Denmark did so in 2017. These laws had been in place in Denmark since the 17th century.

5. What is the ongoing debate in Sweden and Denmark centered around?

The debate centers around balancing freedom of speech with security concerns. While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, recent events have prompted discussions on potential legal measures to prevent Quran-burning protests due to security and geopolitical considerations.

