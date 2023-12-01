Prince Harry and Meghan Remain Silent as Royal Racism Allegations Continue to Circulate

In the midst of ongoing controversy surrounding author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen to stay silent. The Dutch translation of Scobie’s book named King Charles and the Princess of Wales as the royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of their son, Archie. While Piers Morgan defended his decision to identify the accused royals, the Sussexes have yet to comment on the matter.

The Dutch version of the book has since been removed from shelves, with the publisher claiming it was a “translation error.” However, Scobie, as the editor of the book, stands by his original version and refuses to apologize. He remains determined to uncover the truth behind the accusations.

This revelation has caused significant reputational damage to the monarchy. The allegations, whether true or not, have cast doubt on the royal family and their involvement in the racism row. This doubt can have long-lasting effects on both the individuals and the institution as a whole.

Buckingham Palace is currently considering all options in response to these allegations. They have yet to formally address the matter, and no member of the royal family has spoken about it during official engagements. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sidestepped commenting on the issue, stating that it would not be appropriate for him to discuss the royal family. Similarly, Kate and Prince William maintained a united front at the Royal Variety Show but did not address the claims directly.

As the silence from the Sussexes persists, questions arise about their involvement in the controversy. Harry’s biographer Angela Levin wonders why they have remained silent and suggests that a potential lawsuit against Scobie may determine their level of involvement.

While the situation continues to unfold, it is vital to understand the impact this controversy has on the royal family. The allegations, whether true or not, highlight the need for open dialogue and commitment to addressing societal issues such as racism.

