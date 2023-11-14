Suspects in 2016 Brussels Airport Attacks Convicted for Terrorist Acts

The Special Court of Assizes in Brussels has reached a verdict, pronouncing the conviction of eight suspects involved in the heinous 2016 terror attacks on the Belgian capital. These attacks tragically took the lives of 32 individuals.

Among the suspects, Salah Abdeslam, who turned 34 recently, has been given a prison sentence of 20 years. Abdeslam, a French citizen raised in Brussels, is believed to be a co-author of the attacks. His involvement in the November 2015 Paris attacks, where 130 innocent people lost their lives, led to his previous sentence of life imprisonment in France in June 2022.

The remaining defendants on the case include Mohamed Abrini, famously known as the “man in the hat,” who accompanied the two suicide bombers at Brussels-Zaventem airport. Additionally, the trial also featured Osama Krayem, Ali El Haddad Asufi, Bilal El Makhoukhi, and Oussama Atar, with the latter being tried in absentia due to the presumed death of Atar in Syria in 2017.

The court’s verdict stands as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families affected by these horrifying acts of terrorism. The deliberations and decisions of the court have brought closure to some extent, though the scars left by such atrocities are indelible.

FAQs

