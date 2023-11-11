Alleged Hezbollah Plot Uncovered in Brazil: A Closer Look

Brazilian authorities have recently arrested two individuals suspected of being connected to the Islamist group Hezbollah, foiling an alleged plot to attack Jewish communities in the country. This operation was carried out in São Paulo and involved multiple raids across Brazil. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office confirmed that Mossad, Israel’s spy agency, collaborated with Brazilian law enforcement to prevent the potential terrorist attacks.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-supported Shia Muslim organization with significant political influence in Lebanon, commands the country’s most powerful armed force. Similar to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah is internationally recognized as a terrorist organization by countries like the UK, the US, Israel, and several Gulf Arab nations.

In a statement released by Mossad, the agency revealed that they had assisted in thwarting a terrorist attack in Brazil, planned by Hezbollah and financed by the Iranian regime. The intended targets were Israeli and Jewish interests within the country. Mossad further emphasized that this extensive network operated in other countries as well, although they did not disclose specific locations. Security experts have historically documented alleged Hezbollah activities in the “tri-border area” between Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay in South America.

While it may seem far removed from the Middle East, conflicts in the region have long cast a shadow over South America. Argentina, with one of the world’s largest Jewish communities, attributed the deadliest terror attack in its history, the 1994 bombing of the Amia Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, to Hezbollah. The militant organization, however, denies any involvement in the bombing, which claimed the lives of 85 individuals. No individuals have been held accountable for the attack to date.

Brazil and Argentina both have sizeable populations of Syrian and Lebanese descent, although the majority of these individuals identify as Christians. Brazil, with over 100,000 Jewish residents, hosts Latin America’s second largest Jewish community, surpassed only by Argentina. While Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Brazil has not done so as of yet.

This recent incident highlights the ongoing global activities of Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, especially targeting Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests. The collaboration between Brazil and Israel to thwart this plot underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and maintaining the safety of diverse communities around the world.