Man Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges for Explosives Attack on Japanese Prime Minister

Japanese prosecutors have formally indicted a 24-year-old man on charges of attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that took place in April. The incident occurred while Kishida was campaigning for elections in a small fishing port in Wakayama, western Japan.

The suspect, Ryuji Kimura, was apprehended at the scene and subsequently underwent a three-month psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental fitness for trial. Prosecutors allege that Kimura threw a homemade pipe bomb at Kishida with the intent to kill him. While Kishida escaped unscathed, two individuals suffered minor injuries.

According to media reports, the bomb used in the attack was found to be potentially lethal. As a result, Kimura has been indicted on charges of attempted murder, as well as violations of the gun and swords control law, and the explosives control law.

It is believed that Kimura’s motivation for the attack stemmed from his inability to file for candidacy in the 2022 elections. Japanese media reported that he may have been fueled by anger after losing a lawsuit against the government regarding the election system.

The incident has unnerved the country, especially considering that it occurred just a year after the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign event. While incidents of gun and bomb violence are rare in Japan, these attacks have prompted a call for increased security measures during election campaigns.

In response to the indictment, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno expressed his outrage, stating that the attack was unforgivable as it not only endangered Prime Minister Kishida but also the audience attending an election, which is the cornerstone of democracy. Matsuno assured the public of the utmost efforts by the police to safeguard election campaigning and other public events.

As the trial date is yet to be determined, the prosecution will continue its efforts to gather evidence and present its case against Ryuji Kimura.