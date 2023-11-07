Terror Strikes: Surviving a Music Festival Attack

The chilling dashcam footage may lack sound, but the horror it captures speaks volumes. It tells the tragic story of a Hamas gunman taking innocent hostages, and another mercilessly ensuring the victims’ demise. What was once an all-night party turned into a nightmare for thousands, among them survivor Raz Cohen.

In the early hours of the morning, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the festival grounds were jolted awake by the deafening sound of rockets and the unmistakable staccato of gunshots. Panic quickly ensued as people sought shelter from the terrifying chaos unfolding around them. Cohen and others took cover under the main stage, desperately clutching at any semblance of safety.

During this moment of shared terror, Cohen found himself confronted with a fellow festivalgoer who had spotted a terrorist in their midst. Urgently, the warning was sounded, and a desperate attempt to escape was made. Bullets whizzed by, claiming lives right before Cohen’s eyes; a grisly testament to the senseless violence being inflicted upon innocent revellers.

Taking refuge in a dense bush near a nearby creek, Cohen and his companions held on in terror for what seemed like an eternity. Around them, the terrorists from Gaza prowled the area, hunting for victims to satisfy their sadistic urges. As if the atrocities weren’t enough, reports later emerged of horrific acts of sexual assault followed by cold-blooded murder, perpetrated by these heartless individuals.

Throughout their reign of terror, a disturbing soundtrack filled the air – the laughter of the terrorists. Cohen, scarred by what he witnessed, cannot erase from his memory the chilling sound of their sadistic amusement in the midst of this unfathomable nightmare.

Even in the face of such unspeakable horror, stories of survival like Raz Cohen’s exemplify the enduring human spirit. Amidst the chaos, heroes emerged, strangers helping strangers, and lives were saved. Although the scars run deep, the collective strength and resilience showcased during that dark day serve as a reminder of the indomitable human will to survive.