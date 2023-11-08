Citizen Volunteers Unite to Aid Earthquake-Ravaged Moroccan Villages

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains, citizens from across the country have rallied together to provide aid and support to affected villages. These selfless volunteers have taken it upon themselves to assist those in need, stepping up when government aid was slow to arrive.

Chadia Halimi, a 26-year-old French woman who happened to be vacationing in Morocco when the earthquake struck, immediately joined forces with the NGO El Baraka Angels to offer her assistance. Despite her original holiday plans being disrupted, Halimi eagerly lent a helping hand, distributing donations and comforting those who lost everything in the quake.

The earthquake, which claimed the lives of over 2,900 people and left tens of thousands homeless, prompted a wave of generosity from the citizens of Morocco. Small groups of volunteers organized privately to deliver aid to remote and hard-to-access mountainous regions, where the damage was most severe. These passionate individuals filled the gap left by the government’s struggle to deliver aid efficiently to those in need.

While some villagers expressed their frustration and felt abandoned by the government’s slow response, Amal Zniber, the head of Moroccan educational charity Amis Des Écoles, emphasized that the government had indeed been present and working tirelessly since day one. Zniber acknowledged the magnitude of the catastrophe, explaining that it was impossible for the government to be everywhere at once. The priority was to ensure the safety of the affected population and clear routes to reach those without means.

Morocco has also garnered international support, with offers of assistance pouring in from several countries. Although Morocco has accepted aid from Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, other offers have not yet been responded to. The United States and France have expressed their readiness to help, should Morocco request it.

As the days pass, the official response has become more evident, particularly in remote areas. Large yellow government-provided tents have begun to appear in mountain villages, offering temporary shelter to those left homeless by the earthquake.

The spirit of solidarity displayed by citizen volunteers has illuminated the power of community in times of crisis. Their efforts serve as a reminder that even when faced with overwhelming challenges, ordinary individuals can make an extraordinary difference by lending a helping hand.