Cannibalism in the Andes: A Story of Survival and Desperation

In the harsh and unforgiving mountains of the Andes, a tale of survival unfolded in 1972 that still resonates today. Dr. Roberto Canessa, a survivor of a plane crash, recently shared his experiences in an interview. Stranded with 45 passengers and crew members, Canessa and 15 others resorted to cannibalism in order to stay alive.

The survivors of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 endured freezing conditions for 72 days before they were rescued. During this time, an avalanche and starvation claimed the lives of several individuals. In order to sustain themselves, they made the harrowing decision to consume the flesh of those who had perished.

Canessa, who was a 19-year-old medical student at the time, stated that he believed it was better to use the bodies of the dead than to let them go to waste. The survivors cut strips of frozen flesh and ate them, an act that was met with immense torment and soul-searching.

This extraordinary story of survival and desperation was later depicted in the film “Alive” in 1993, starring Ethan Hawke. It also draws parallels to the TV series “Yellowjackets,” which explores the legal and psychological aftermath of cannibalism.

Despite the unimaginable circumstances they faced, Canessa and another teammate eventually found a shepherd who helped them seek help. Canessa attributes his will to survive to a poignant memory of his mother. Her words, expressing how devastated she would be if one of her children died, drove him to return home and tell her that he was alive. This reminder of the value of life and the love of family propelled him forward.

Now a pediatric cardiologist, Canessa continues to have regular reunions with his fellow crash survivors. He has learned a profound lesson from his experience and offers a simple piece of advice: cherish and be grateful for life, regardless of the circumstances.

As we reflect on this remarkable story, questions may arise. Here are some frequently asked questions about the issue:

FAQs

1. What is cannibalism?

Cannibalism refers to the act of consuming the flesh of one’s own species. It has been practiced throughout history, often in desperate situations where no other food sources are available.

2. How did the survivors justify cannibalism?

The survivors of the plane crash believed that utilizing the bodies of the deceased was a way to honor their memory and ensure their own survival. They saw it as a means of not letting the deaths be in vain.

3. What are the psychological effects of cannibalism?

Cannibalism can have profound psychological effects on individuals who engage in it, causing trauma, guilt, and long-lasting emotional distress. Survivors of such situations often struggle with the moral implications of their actions.

4. Are there any legal consequences for cannibalism?

The legal consequences of cannibalism vary depending on the jurisdiction and circumstances. In some cases, it can be considered a crime, while in others, there may be specific legal and cultural considerations.

