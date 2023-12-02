Amidst the Battlefield: A Ukrainian Soldier’s Unyielding Determination

Ukrainian soldier Serhii, battered and wounded, finds himself in a hospital bed after a harrowing ordeal on the eastern front line. Despite the shrapnel lodged in his legs and the pain that lingers, he remains resolute and surprisingly optimistic.

A seasoned infantryman in the 80th Air Assault Galician Brigade, Serhii decided to join the army following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Leaving behind his life in Finland where he worked as a handyman for a decade, he embarked on a new chapter of his life. To commemorate his past, he was bestowed with the call sign “Fin.”

Assigned to hold the trenches on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Serhii and his unit anticipated a three-day mission. However, they soon found themselves under relentless enemy fire, prolonging their stay to a grueling two weeks. Trapped and surrounded by danger, some of Serhii’s comrades would not live to see another mission.

Amidst the constant shelling, tragedy struck when a mortar exploded near Serhii and two other soldiers as they were preparing to relocate. Each of them sustained injuries, leaving Serhii with wounds in both legs. The severity of their condition compelled one of the soldiers to contemplate taking his own life, prompting Serhii and the others to disarm him. Despite their dire circumstances, Serhii insisted that the evacuation team prioritize his comrades’ extraction before his own.

Days turned into weeks, but the opportunity for rescue proved elusive. Other units attempting to reach Serhii were thwarted by unrelenting Russian bombardment, resulting in fatalities. Enduring the constant onslaught, Serhii’s commander resorted to using a drone to deliver essential supplies, ranging from water and painkillers to chocolate bars and cigarettes. Water, in particular, posed difficulties as the drones could only transport small bottles wrapped in paper and tape, resulting in frequent leakage and broken containers. Yet, every sip of water became a cherished reprieve for Serhii.

Even in the midst of these challenges, Russian drones persistently targeted Serhii’s dugout, posing a grave threat. One such drone dropped a grenade perilously close to Serhii and another Ukrainian soldier who had joined him. Miraculously, they survived the explosion, but only one critically injured soldier could be evacuated. In that moment, Serhii realized that he was now truly alone.

For three torturous days, surrounded by the enemy, Serhii concealed himself within his dugout. Russian troops inched closer with each passing hour, their plans audible to Serhii’s ever-vigilant ears. Convinced that his survival was unlikely, Serhii made a courageous decision. Whispering into the radio, he relayed the enemy’s coordinates to his commander, effectively guiding artillery strikes on his own position. While his actions proved effective in inflicting damage on the enemy, more Russian soldiers steadily assumed positions around him.

“I was surrounded by enemies,” Serhii revealed. “When they couldn’t hear me, I whispered the coordinates again on the radio, and our artillery ensured their accuracy.”

A moment of reckoning occurred when a Russian soldier climbed into Serhii’s dugout. The soldier engaged in conversation, inquiring about Serhii’s origin. In response, Serhii, suffering from a concussion, spoke in Russian and requested water. Strangely, the Russian soldier exited the trench instead of tending to Serhii’s needs, seemingly oblivious to his Ukrainian identity.

To Serhii’s bewilderment, he mused, “I still can’t comprehend how he didn’t recognize I was part of the Ukrainian armed forces. I was donned in a Ukrainian uniform. My military attire was unmistakably Ukrainian, despite its dirt-speckled appearance.”

With options for extraction exhausted, Serhii demonstrated unwavering determination and resilience amidst unfathomable circumstances.