New Wave of Tension in West Bank as Israeli Settler Violence Increases

Tuwani (Palestinian Territories) – Rural Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have reported a surge in harassment from Israeli settlers since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Blocked roads, armed raids, and sabotaged wells have become a common occurrence, leaving many Palestinians on edge.

In Imran Nawaja’s village, the access road has been obstructed by massive stones since the beginning of the war, carried out either by settlers or the army. Nawaja, a 46-year-old farmer from Susya near Hebron in the south of the West Bank, expressed his disbelief, stating that “the Israeli army wanted to reopen the road, but the settlers came to prevent it. They are the ones in charge here now.”

With 490,000 settlers living among three million Palestinians in the West Bank, tensions have escalated. According to the United Nations, these settlements are considered illegal under international law. The UN’s humanitarian agency (OCHA) has recorded an average of more than six incidents per day between settlers and Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, compared to the previous average of three per day.

“They use the war as a pretext to expel us from our homes and to expropriate our lands,” claimed Jaber Dababsi, a 35-year-old farmer and militant in the village of Khallet al-Dabaa. The rise in violence by settlers following the war has led to condemnation from European and US diplomats.

According to Musaab Rabbe, a farmer and construction worker in one of the hamlets of Masafer Yatta, some settlers “even wear military uniforms” and have been given weapons, which allows them to act like soldiers. Rabbe voiced his concern, stating, “If they kill my children, no one would care, nothing would happen.”

The situation has become even more alarming with reports indicating that Israeli security forces have accompanied or actively supported the settlers in close to half of the attacks against Palestinians.

In response to the escalating tensions, Israeli police announced on October 10 that they would arm civilians, and the security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stated his intention to relax the criteria for obtaining a gun permit. The Israeli parliament also highlighted a significant increase in gun permit requests since the war began.

Sources: AFP