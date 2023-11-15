Israeli Forces in the West Bank have been increasingly involved in violent activities leading to a rise in Palestinian casualties, with rights groups accusing them of excessive use of force.

Surge in Israeli Forces’ Actions Leads to an Increase in Palestinian Casualties in the West Bank

In the past few weeks, there has been a significant surge in the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, has resulted in the death of at least 190 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry. This number is almost as high as the total number of deaths for the first nine months of the year prior to the war.

The violence has escalated due to the increased number of raids by Israeli forces on Palestinian communities in the West Bank, an area that has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Human rights organization B’Tselem claims that there is now an unprecedented level of freedom given to the Israeli army and settlers to shoot at Palestinians.

In recent days alone, nine Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry. Among them was a 66-year-old taxi driver who was shot dead in Hebron, in the southern West Bank. The Israeli army claimed that the soldier heard shots and responded, but witnesses dispute this account and state that the man killed was not involved in any violence.

The Israeli military justifies their actions in the West Bank by citing a significant rise in terrorist attacks, with over 550 attempted incidents since the start of the war in Gaza. However, the excessive use of force has raised concerns among human rights organizations. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported treating Palestinians with multiple gunshot wounds, including serious vascular injuries and exploded organs. The situation became particularly dire during a recent Israeli incursion into the city of Jenin, which resulted in the deadliest raid in the West Bank since 2005, as confirmed by the United Nations. The Palestinian health ministry reported 14 casualties, while the Israeli military claimed to have killed 10 terrorists and apprehended over 20 wanted suspects.

The violence and casualties in the West Bank have attracted international attention and criticism. The Hamas attacks on October 7 resulted in the death of approximately 1,200 people in southern Israel, mostly civilians. Since then, Israel has launched relentless strikes and a ground invasion of Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 11,200 Palestinians, primarily civilians. The Israeli actions have raised concerns about the use of excessive force and a disregard for civilian lives.

