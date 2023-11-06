Surfer Fined for Unusual Beach Companion

A surfer on Australia’s Gold Coast recently made waves when he was spotted riding the waves with an unusual companion—a pet python named Shiva. Higor Fiuza and Shiva became regular beachgoers and even garnered attention from local media. However, their adventures have come to an abrupt end as Fiuza has now been fined for breaching the terms of his pet’s license.

While Fiuza possessed the necessary permit to keep the python, he violated the conditions by taking Shiva out in public. Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science confirmed that Fiuza’s actions went against the regulations, stating that reptiles should not be displayed in public unless for specific approved reasons and with consideration for the welfare of the animal and public safety.

In addition to concerns about the snake’s well-being, officials pointed out that Shiva, being a cold-blooded reptile, was subjected to extremely cold water while surfing. This raised further concerns about the snake’s comfort and highlighted that ocean environments are more suitable for sea snakes rather than land-dwelling pythons.

Carpet pythons, like Shiva, can reach lengths up to 4 meters but typically do not exceed 2.5 meters. Indigenous to Australia, these non-venomous snakes are found throughout the country, except for Tasmania. They primarily prey on smaller animals such as rats, possums, birds, and lizards.

Although Fiuza believed that Shiva enjoyed their aquatic excursions, wildlife officials emphasized the need to prioritize the welfare of animals and comply with relevant codes. The fine of approximately $1,500 serves as a reminder that even unconventional companions must be respected within the confines of their permitted environment.

While Fiuza’s unique partnership with Shiva may have come to an end, it serves as a reminder of the fascinating connections that can form between humans and animals. As we admire the wonders of nature, it is crucial to ensure the well-being and safety of all creatures, whether they roam the land or dare to catch a wave.