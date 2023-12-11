SUPREME COURT TO DECIDE ON LEGALITY OF REVOKING J&K SPECIAL STATUS

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories. This decision comes in response to numerous petitions challenging the Centre’s move made four years ago.

The petitioners argue that Article 370 cannot be unilaterally scrapped by the Centre, as the powers of the Constituent Assembly were vested in the J&K legislature after its dissolution in 1957. The Supreme Court has raised questions regarding who can recommend the revocation of Article 370, as well as how the Article became permanent after the Constituent Assembly was dissolved.

The Centre, on the other hand, maintains that its decisions were made within the legal framework, aiming to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir and reduce terrorism. According to the government, the revocation of Article 370 has paved the way for the state’s development. It argues that Article 370 deprived people of J&K of fundamental rights, including the right to education. Conversely, Article 35A, which also got revoked, restricted people from other parts of the country from obtaining jobs, owning land, and settling in Jammu and Kashmir.

In anticipation of the verdict, security has been strengthened in the Kashmir Valley. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls for respect toward the decision of the Supreme Court. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference assures that his party will maintain peace, even in case of an adverse verdict, and continue their fight through lawful means. The People’s Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti and the Congress express hope that the Court will stand with the people.

It is essential to await the Supreme Court’s verdict on the legality of revoking Article 370, as it holds significant implications for Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status and the rights of its residents.

