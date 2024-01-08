The Release of Bilkis Bano’s Rapists: A Controversial Decision

The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict today on the release of 11 convicts who raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Gujarat government, in 2022, released these convicts, sparking widespread condemnation and outrage. Bilkis Bano, the survivor, claims that she was not informed about their release.

After their release, the convicts received a grand welcome and were even seen sharing the stage with a BJP MP and MLA. In fact, one of the convicts, Radheshaym Shah, had started practicing law, which became a point of contention during the court hearing.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, had reserved its verdict in October after an extensive 11-day hearing. During the proceedings, the court had asked for the original records related to the remission from the Centre and the Gujarat government.

The Gujarat government had based the release of the convicts on a 1992 remission policy, which has since been superseded by a 2014 law that prohibits releases in cases of capital offenses. In deciding whether to release Radheshaym Shah, the state consulted a panel that included individuals associated with the ruling BJP party. The panel justified their decision by referring to the convicts as “sanskari (cultured) Brahmins” who had already served 14 years in prison and displayed good behavior.

Numerous petitions were filed against the release of the convicts, with petitioners such as Mahua Moitra from the Trinamool Congress, Subhashini Ali from the CPM Politburo, journalist Revati Laul, and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, among others.

The Supreme Court had questioned the decision to release the convicts, asking how they could be set free after serving 14 years for such heinous crimes. They also raised concerns about the disparity in treatment compared to other prisoners.

The Gujarat government, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, argued that since the convicts were sentenced in 2008, they fell under the purview of the 1992 policy.

Bilkis Bano was only 21 and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing during the communal riots that erupted after the Sabarmati Express train fire, resulting in the death of 59 kar sevaks. Tragically, her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members brutally killed during the riots.

Overall, the release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists remains a contentious decision that has stirred public debate and highlighted issues of justice, remission policies, and the treatment of survivors of violence.

FAQ

1. When were the convicts released?

The convicts were released by the Gujarat government in 2022.

2. What was the reason for their release?

The release was made under the 1992 remission policy followed by the Gujarat government, which has since been superseded by a 2014 law.

3. How long did the convicts serve in prison?

The convicts served 14 years in prison before being released.