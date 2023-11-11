Community Steps Up to Support Israeli Infant Left Without Mother After Hamas Attack

TEL AVIV — Tragedy struck during what was supposed to be a joyful musical festival in Israel, as Hamas terrorists staged a horrifying attack, resulting in the death of at least 260 people and the abduction of several hostages. Among the victims is Celine Ben David Nagar, a young mother who was on her way to the event when the terrorists struck. Left in the wake of this tragedy is her 6-month-old baby, Ellie, who had been dependent on her mother’s breastfeeding.

Ido Nagar, Celine’s husband, was devastated by the loss and faced the immediate challenge of caring for their child. However, the community’s response has been overwhelming. Since Saturday, Nagar, who is a lawyer, has been inundated with support from neighbors and relatives, who have generously donated milk to ensure that baby Ellie is well taken care of.

Amid the heartache, the outpouring of assistance has provided a ray of hope and solace for Nagar. “A lot of people from all over brought us a lot of milk,” he shared, appreciative of the overwhelming support. “They filled all the fridges with milk.”

The search for Celine Ben David Nagar continues, while Nagar grapples with the pain of uncertainty. Despite the circumstances, he remains hopeful and grateful for the love and support he has received. Reflecting on their love story, he recalls how they met four years ago and how their connection was instantaneous. They married two years later and recently welcomed their beautiful baby girl.

Nagar acknowledges that Ellie desperately needs her mother, and he yearns for her safe return. He remains hopeful that information will emerge soon that sheds light on Celine’s whereabouts. “I really hope that she’s safe and I really hope that we get information as soon as possible,” he expressed, his voice filled with longing. “I really hope that we get her back.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How did the community support Ido Nagar and his baby?

Neighbors and relatives rallied together to provide Ido Nagar with an abundance of milk to feed his 6-month-old baby, Ellie. Their generosity and compassion have been instrumental in assisting Nagar during this challenging time.

2. What happened to Celine Ben David Nagar?

Celine Ben David Nagar was on her way to a musical festival in Israel when Hamas terrorists carried out an attack that claimed the lives of many and resulted in the abduction of several hostages. Her whereabouts remain unknown, and her husband, Ido Nagar, continues to search for answers.

3. How is Ido Nagar coping with the situation?

Ido Nagar is grappling with the immense pain and uncertainty caused by his wife’s disappearance. He treasures the memories of their loving relationship and hopes for his wife’s safe return, as their daughter Ellie needs her mother’s presence in her life.

Sources:

– [BBC News](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-61313289)

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/2/israel-syria-war-qi-lazarus-viceluke-hamas-abbas-elders)