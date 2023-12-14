Surging Support for Hamas Fueled by Anger and Resistance

Francesco Tosto/BBCJenin’s walls are covered with the pictures of young armed men killed by Israeli forces

Amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, the occupied West Bank has witnessed a growth in Israel’s military operations, leading to increased support for the militant group Hamas. One of the focal points of these raids is the northern city of Jenin, which has now become a weekly battleground. The recent attacks have left Palestinian teenagers with a sense of anger and skepticism towards the Palestinian president’s appeals for protection against Israel’s occupation.

The walls of Jenin bear witness to the lives lost, with countless pictures of young men killed by Israeli forces, including members of proscribed terrorist organizations like Hamas. These walls serve as a reminder of the ongoing conflict, with the faces of the fallen being updated year after year. In the most recent operation in Jenin, six men lost their lives, four of them in a drone strike, according to witnesses.

While Israel maintains that its operations in the West Bank target armed group members, often those responsible for attacks against Israelis, the collateral damage in terms of civilian casualties cannot be ignored. The director of Jenin’s hospital, Wissam Bakr, reveals the tragic loss of a chronically ill 13-year-old child who was unable to reach medical care due to the ongoing incursions. Such incidents only fuel the anger and determination of the Palestinian people, leading to increased resistance to the Israeli occupation.

In the wake of Hamas attacks on southern Israel, the support for armed resistance has seen a surge in various parts of the West Bank, including Nablus and Jenin. Palestinians, especially the younger generation, are now aligning themselves more with Hamas than ever before. Previously, they lacked idols and role models, but the recent attacks have showcased a different narrative, capturing the imagination of the youth. Even an 11-year-old boy, nephew of a political scientist, idolizes Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida, viewing him as a protector.

Palestinian political scientist Amjad Bushkar highlights a shift in priorities of Palestinian youth since the attacks in October. They now focus more on the full liberation of their homeland through resistance, whether it be peaceful or armed. The unity between Fatah and Hamas has gained momentum as both groups recognize their complementary roles. It is anticipated that this integration between the two movements will yield significant results in the ongoing struggle for independence.

Although the crisis in Gaza has strained Hamas, it has also presented an opportunity for the movement’s political wing to gain strength while its military wing faces international scrutiny. The internal conflicts and differing trends within Hamas may pave the way for increased political involvement and potentially lead to a more tolerant approach from the international community.

As the conflict rages on, Israel’s goal remains the destruction of Hamas, with no intention of including the group or Fatah in Gaza’s future government. The tensions between the two sides continue, and it remains to be seen how these dynamics will shape the future of the Palestinian territories.

FAQs

What is the current state of support for armed resistance in the West Bank?

Following the recent attacks by Hamas, there has been a notable increase in support for armed resistance among Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank, such as Nablus and Jenin.

How has the conflict affected the priorities of Palestinian youth?

After the October attacks, Palestinian youth have shifted their priorities from personal goals, such as owning a house or getting a degree, to focusing on the full liberation of their homeland through resistance, whether it be peaceful or armed.

Is there a growing unity between Hamas and Fatah?

There is growing recognition within both Hamas and Fatah that they are complementary to each other. This has led to discussions of a potential integration between the two movements, which could yield significant results in their struggle for independence.

What impact does the political environment have on Hamas?

The crisis in Gaza has provided an opportunity for Hamas’s political wing to gain strength while its military wing faces international scrutiny. The movement may experience a shift towards increased political involvement and potentially garner more tolerance from the international community.

What are Israel’s goals in the ongoing conflict?

Israel aims to destroy Hamas and has ruled out any role for the group or Fatah in Gaza’s future government. The tensions between the two sides persist, and the outcome of this conflict will shape the future of the Palestinian territories.