Israel Hater Label: Minister Engages in War of Words with Palestinian American Supermodel

Israeli national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, engaged in a heated exchange of words with Palestinian American supermodel Bella Hadid after she criticized his remarks about the rights of Jewish settlers in the occupied territories. Ben-Gvir, known for his far-right views, suggested that the freedom of movement for settlers outweighed the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank.

The controversial remarks by Ben-Gvir came in the wake of two deadly attacks on Israelis in the West Bank, contributing to escalating tensions between settlers and Palestinians. Critics argue that his statement reflects a commitment to a system of “Jewish supremacy” in the occupied territories, reinforcing concerns about discrimination and unequal treatment.

Hadid, who has been vocal about her support for Palestinian rights, posted a clip of Ben-Gvir’s remarks on Instagram, expressing her disapproval and calling for equality regardless of ethnicity, culture, or hatred. With millions of followers on social media, her posts command substantial reach and influence.

Ben-Gvir, however, responded fiercely, labeling Hadid an “Israel hater” and accusing her of deliberately misrepresenting his statements to portray him as racist and evil. Refusing to apologize, he reiterated his views and invited Hadid to visit Kiryat Arba, a settlement near Hebron, to witness the everyday challenges faced by Jews in the area.

Interestingly, Ben-Gvir’s past affiliation with a Jewish extremist who perpetrated the 1994 Hebron mosque massacre raised further concerns about his inclusivity and tolerance. His involvement in a far-right government that seeks to increase Jewish settlements in the West Bank as a precursor to potential annexation has also drawn international attention.

While this exchange of words highlights the ongoing ideological and political divisions in the region, it also underscores the significance of social media platforms in shaping and amplifying public discourse. As public figures with large platforms join the conversation, it becomes increasingly vital to promote dialogue, understanding, and respect to foster progress towards a peaceful resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.