Israeli Minister Criticizes Bella Hadid for Opposition to Jewish Settler Practices

The controversy surrounding Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Palestinian American supermodel Bella Hadid continues to escalate. In a recent television interview, Ben-Gvir claimed that Jewish settlers in the West Bank should have more rights than Arab Palestinians, asserting that freedom of movement for settlers outweighs the rights of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

These remarks were met with intense backlash from both Israelis and Palestinians who argue that Ben-Gvir’s comments perpetuate a system of Jewish supremacy in the West Bank. The US State Department also chimed in, condemning the minister’s “inflammatory comments” and “all racist rhetoric.”

Bella Hadid, known for being an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights, joined the criticism against Ben-Gvir by sharing a clip of his interview on Instagram. In her post, she emphasized the importance of respecting equality and rejecting discrimination based on ethnicity or culture, stating that no life should be considered more valuable than another’s.

Hadid’s video post also included footage from the Israeli civil rights group B’Tselem, revealing the segregation and discriminatory practices experienced by Palestinians in the West Bank. She questioned the similarities between these practices and historical instances of injustice.

In response, Ben-Gvir took to social media to accuse Hadid of being an “Israel hater” and manipulating his words to portray him as racist. He defended his stance, claiming that his remarks targeted only “terrorists” who engage in violence against Israelis, rather than the entire Arab Palestinian population.

The ongoing dispute sheds light on the deep-rooted tensions between Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank. Ben-Gvir, along with other far-right ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, has been actively working toward increasing Jewish settlement expansion in the region, potentially foreshadowing efforts towards full annexation.

As the conversation surrounding this issue continues, it is crucial to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies and seek avenues for constructive dialogue and peaceful resolution.