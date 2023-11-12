Supermarket Forced to Close Due to Presence of Venomous Spider with Surprising Side Effect

In a surprising turn of events, a supermarket in Austria has been temporarily closed after the sighting of a venomous Brazilian wandering spider. This highly dangerous spider, known for its potent venom, has caused quite a stir due to its unexpected side effect – prolonged and painful erections. The Penny market in Krems an der Donau has remained shuttered since Tuesday as authorities try to locate the elusive spider.

The spider, measuring approximately 4 inches in size and adorned with black and red markings, was discovered in a crate of bananas. Concerns were immediately raised about the potential danger it posed to customers. Venom from the Brazilian wandering spider has been found to stimulate erections that can last for hours, along with causing high blood pressure and widespread pain throughout the body.

Dr. Romulo Leite, a researcher at the Medical College of Georgia, has extensively studied this venomous creature. He explains that the erection is merely a side effect experienced by anyone unfortunate enough to be stung by the spider. While it may seem like a bizarre consequence, Dr. Leite remains hopeful that the spider’s venom could provide valuable insights for developing new treatments for erectile dysfunction.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that this particular venomous spider has made its way to Europe. In 2017, hundreds of these spiders infiltrated bananas purchased from a supermarket in the UK, leading to a panicked evacuation by a family. Similarly, in another incident, a British man found a venomous Huntsman spider in his bananas. Such occurrences highlight the potential risks associated with importing produce from regions where these spiders are more prevalent.

While there have been suggestions of using the spider’s venom as a new form of erectile dysfunction treatment, akin to Viagra, no significant progress has been made in this area. It remains to be seen if the Brazilian wandering spider will be more than just a fascinating yet troublesome visitor in European supermarkets.

Source: Paraná State Govt., Brazil (https://paranaextra.com.br)