A small supermarket in Krems an der Donau, Austria, experienced mass panic and evacuation when a dangerous spider made an unwelcome appearance. The spider, believed to be a Brazilian wandering spider, was spotted when employees opened a box of bananas, leading to an immediate closure of the store.

The Brazilian wandering spider, also known as the “banana spider,” is highly venomous and has a reputation for hiding within banana shipments. Its bite can cause excruciating pain, increased heart rate, hypothermia, and in some cases, even death. One of the most notorious side effects of a bite from this spider is a prolonged and painful erection.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the spider had vanished without a trace. As a precautionary measure, the supermarket was closed, and extensive cleaning and disinfection procedures were put in place by the Rewe retail group, which operates the store.

Although the incident caused panic among the employees and customers, it highlights the potential dangers associated with transporting goods internationally. The presence of these venomous spiders in produce shipments is a real concern, not just for supermarkets but also for consumers who unknowingly bring these dangerous creatures into their homes.

Interestingly, scientists have conducted research on the venom of the Brazilian wandering spider and discovered its potential in developing new treatments for erectile dysfunction. While the erection caused by the spider bite is intensely painful, researchers are exploring the possibility of utilizing the chemicals found in its venom for the development of effective drugs. A gel containing these chemicals was tested on mice and rats, resulting in prolonged erections lasting approximately 60 minutes.

As investigations continue to identify the exact species of spider and ensure the supermarket is safe for reopening, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers that can lurk in everyday items. It also offers an opportunity to further study the potential medical applications of venomous creatures, turning a frightening encounter into a potential source of therapeutic breakthroughs.