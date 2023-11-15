Trump Indictments Puts the Rule of Law Under Spotlight as 2024 Election Looms

As the 2024 presidential race continues to unfold, the recent indictment of former President Trump is set to dominate the upcoming Sunday talk shows. Trump is facing his third indictment in six months, this time for his actions following the 2020 election, which culminated in the January 6th Capitol attack. Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, Trump’s legal troubles are putting a spotlight on the rule of law and raising questions about the future of his political career.

The indictment accuses Trump of three conspiracies: defrauding the U.S., obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 election, and conspiring against the right to vote. While Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, will be appearing on all five major Sunday talk shows to defend his client, there are differing opinions on the significance of the indictment.

Some, like Rep. Jamie Raskin, who served on the House committee investigating the January 6th attack, see the indictment as a vindication of the rule of law. Raskin argues that the events leading up to the Capitol riot were an attempt to undermine the people’s right to choose their leaders through the electoral college system.

On the other hand, former members of Trump’s administration, including former Attorney General Bill Barr and former cybersecurity director Chris Krebs, have pushed back on the idea that the charges are politically motivated. Barr, who believes the indictment is legitimate, recognizes that convincing Republicans of this fact will be challenging.

Despite these legal challenges, Trump remains far ahead of other Republican candidates in the 2024 polls. He leads his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by a significant margin. However, his fellow Republican candidates have taken different approaches to the indictment. While some, like former Rep. Will Hurd, accuse Trump of using his White House bid to avoid prison, others, like former Gov. Chris Christie, consider the post-election events a stain on the nation’s history and a disgrace.

It is clear that the Trump indictments are bringing the concept of the rule of law into focus as the 2024 election approaches. The Sunday talk shows will likely delve into the implications of the charges and what they mean for Trump’s political future. As this story continues to develop, it raises important questions about the intersection of politics and the legal system in the United States.

Sources: The Hill