A Celebration of Diwali Through the Lens of Pixel Phones

Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes a unique approach to celebrate Diwali by sharing stunning photos captured by users of Google Pixel phones. Inspired by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who also shares photos taken on iPhones by Indian users, Pichai continues this tradition to showcase the talent and creativity of Indian photographers.

This year, Pichai shared a mesmerizing photo taken by photographer Madhan Mohan Ram, hailing from Tamil Nadu. The photo, taken using a Google Pixel phone, beautifully captures the essence of Diwali celebrations. Pichai expressed his joy in sharing the photo, stating, “In honor of Diwali celebrations this weekend, enjoying photos taken by #TeamPixel over the years – here’s one from @madhanmohan_r. Wishing all who celebrate a fun and festive Diwali.”

Pichai’s decision to share these photos not only highlights the capabilities of Google Pixel phones but also showcases the importance of celebrating diversity and cultural traditions. By sharing these photos, Pichai encourages users to embrace the joy and vibrancy of Diwali while also appreciating the artistry of Indian photographers.

Last year, Pichai shared a delightful picture of a girl celebrating Diwali with sparkling fireworks, adding to the collection of memorable moments captured by Pixel phone users.

The response to Pichai’s Diwali post has been overwhelming, with over 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Even actor Priyanka Chopra couldn’t resist showing her appreciation for the photo.

But Pichai’s contribution doesn’t stop there. In addition to sharing the photo, he also sheds light on the top five searches on Google before Diwali, giving a glimpse into the curiosity of people during this festive season. This year’s questions included, “Why do Indians celebrate Diwali?” and “Why oil bath on Diwali?”

The celebration of Diwali extends beyond just Google. Apple CEO Tim Cook also joined in by sharing a picture taken by an Indian iPhone 15 user, Chandan Khanna. As Cook wished everyone a happy Diwali, he emphasized the importance of togetherness and prosperity.

As we celebrate Diwali, these photographs remind us of the significance of spreading joy and cherishing our cultural heritage. Through the lenses of Google Pixel phones and iPhones, we capture the beauty and spirit of this auspicious festival.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does Diwali celebrate?

A: Diwali is a religious festival celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists. It signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Q: Why has Sundar Pichai been sharing photos taken on Google Pixel phones?

A: Sundar Pichai, inspired by Apple CEO Tim Cook, shares photos taken on Google Pixel phones by users in India to showcase their talent and creativity.

Q: How can I capture great photos during Diwali?

A: To capture stunning photos during Diwali, consider using a smartphone with a good camera, such as the Google Pixel or iPhone. Experiment with lighting, composition, and capturing the vibrant colors of the festival.

Q: Why is Diwali important in Indian culture?

A: Diwali holds immense cultural and religious significance in Indian culture. It is a time of joy, family gatherings, feasts, and the exchange of gifts. It also symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

