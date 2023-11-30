A Fresh Perspective: Sunak’s Decision Won’t Hinder Marbles Deal, Says Former Chancellor

The recent cancellation of a bilateral meeting between Rishi Sunak, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sparked controversy and speculation. However, George Osborne, a former Conservative chancellor and current chair of the British Museum, believes that this diplomatic feud will not impede the ongoing discussions about the future of the Parthenon Sculptures, commonly referred to as the Elgin Marbles in the United Kingdom.

While some have characterized Sunak’s decision as a “hissy fit,” Osborne suggests that it may have been influenced by other factors. He speculates that the cancellation could be a result of the Conservative Party’s electoral prospects or Sunak’s previous meeting with Labour leader Keir Starmer. Regardless, Osborne is confident that the talks regarding the marbles will continue.

The controversy surrounding the Parthenon Sculptures originated from their removal from Athens by diplomat Lord Elgin in the 19th century. Since then, they have been housed in the British Museum, despite ongoing campaigns for their repatriation.

In the midst of this diplomatic dispute, London and Athens have engaged in a battle of briefings. Sunak’s team claims that Mitsotakis broke a promise not to address the issue during the bilateral meeting, while the Greek prime minister’s team vehemently denies this accusation.

Osborne, during his podcast, Political Currency, suggested that Sunak’s decision might be driven by a desire to score political points or frustration at the shifting balance of power in favor of the Labour Party. However, he emphasized that this disagreement would not hinder the British Museum’s own discussions with Greece regarding the marbles.

The British Museum has been exploring the possibility of an agreement where the marbles would be shared between Athens and London, with Greek treasures potentially being loaned to the British Museum in return. Osborne believes that this arrangement is worth exploring further and sees the diplomatic spat as an opportunity to intensify efforts towards reaching an agreement with Greece.

As the chair of the British Museum, Osborne remains resolved to press forward with these discussions, viewing the current controversy as an incentive rather than an obstacle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the Parthenon Sculptures?

The Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are a collection of ancient Greek sculptures that were originally part of the Parthenon temple in Athens.

Why are the Parthenon Sculptures controversial?

The controversy surrounding the Parthenon Sculptures stems from their removal from Greece by Lord Elgin during the 19th century. Greece has long campaigned for their repatriation, arguing that they are an integral part of their cultural heritage.

What is the British Museum’s stance on the Parthenon Sculptures?

The British Museum has housed the Parthenon Sculptures since their acquisition by Lord Elgin. While the museum has faced criticism and calls for repatriation, it has been engaged in discussions with Greece to potentially find a compromise that would allow for shared custody of the marbles.

What is the significance of Rishi Sunak’s cancellation of the meeting?

Rishi Sunak’s decision to cancel the bilateral meeting with the Greek Prime Minister has been interpreted in various ways. Some speculate it may be due to political considerations, such as the Conservative Party’s electoral prospects or previous engagements with other political leaders. However, George Osborne believes that this decision will not hinder the ongoing discussions about the Parthenon Sculptures’ future.