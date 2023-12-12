Sunak’s Controversial Plan to Relocate Asylum Seekers Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate

The UK Parliament is set to engage in a high-stakes showdown as lawmakers prepare to vote on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposal to send asylum seekers to live in Rwanda. This divisive plan has generated significant controversy and has caused a major split within Sunak’s own party.

The UK Supreme Court recently ruled that Rwanda is not a safe destination for individuals arriving in small boats on England’s southern coast. The court determined that the policy to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda would violate both British and international law. In response, Sunak has negotiated a new treaty with Rwanda and introduced emergency legislation that would supersede domestic and international human rights standards.

This move has deeply divided Sunak’s party, with both moderate and right-wing politicians voicing their concerns. Moderates worry that the legislation compromises Britain’s commitment to human rights, while right-wing politicians argue that it does not go far enough. Simon Clarke, a Conservative lawmaker on the right, has suggested that a new bill should be introduced instead of proceeding with the current legislation.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers on the right are pushing for a complete ban on asylum seekers’ legal appeals against deportation. However, junior minister Michael Tomlinson, responsible for policy on illegal migration, has stated that such a measure would contradict British values and historical precedents.

This contentious issue reflects the global challenge that governments face in managing increasing migration levels. Some countries are closely observing the British plan in their search for potential solutions. Notably, French lawmakers rejected a similar immigration bill, dealing a blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts.

With the parliamentary vote taking place, Sunak faces a critical test of his leadership. It would only require about 30 Conservative MPs to align with opposition parties to defeat the legislation. Even if the bill passes, Sunak is likely to encounter opposition and attempts to amend the legislation in subsequent stages and in the House of Lords.

Defeat at this early stage would be a significant setback for Sunak, as no government has experienced such a defeat since 1986. It would also undermine his authority within the party. In an attempt to garner support, Sunak held a breakfast meeting with lawmakers from the right-wing faction. Moderate lawmakers, on the other hand, have indicated their willingness to support the bill as long as it is not further toughened.

Sunak’s prioritization of halting boat arrivals is in line with his broader agenda. This year, approximately 29,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the UK, representing a one-third decrease compared to the previous year. However, it is essential to note that the majority of immigrants enter the country through legal means. The sight of small inflatable dinghies crossing the English Channel has come to symbolize the government’s failure to effectively manage its borders.

Throughout the Brexit process, the Conservative Party has struggled to meet its immigration reduction targets, even after EU citizens lost their right to free movement. Net immigration reached 745,000 last year, exacerbating concerns surrounding border control. Opposition leader Keir Starmer has dismissed the Rwanda relocation plan as an “expensive gimmick” distracting from more practical solutions. He has pledged to revoke the bill if he becomes prime minister.

Despite no asylum seekers having been sent to Rwanda yet, Britain has already paid £240 million ($300 million) to the country. Even if the program moves forward, Rwanda only has the capacity to accommodate a few hundred refugees from the UK at a time.

As the parliamentary debate intensifies, the outcome of the vote on Sunak’s controversial plan remains uncertain. The decision will have far-reaching implications for the UK’s approach to asylum seekers and the country’s reputation regarding human rights standards.

