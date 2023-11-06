Somalia’s Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility for Deadly Tea Shop Bombing

In a devastating attack on Friday, a suicide bomber targeted a popular tea shop in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least seven people. The explosion occurred near the presidential palace, in the bustling Bar Bulsho area of central Somalia. The tea shop, frequented by both civilians and members of the Somali security forces, was known for its afternoon and evening crowds enjoying tea and chewing khat, a native narcotic shrub.

The terrorist group Al-Shabab quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, underscoring the volatile security situation in the country. The al-Qaida-linked group issued a statement through its Arabic media unit, Shahada News Agency, stating their involvement in the bombing. Their reported casualty figures differ from official government numbers, with Al-Shabab mentioning 11 dead and 18 wounded.

This shocking incident follows a recent car bombing near a market in central Somalia, which claimed the lives of five civilians and injured 13 others. In addition to these attacks, a truck bombing in the town of Beledweyne killed 21 people and left multiple buildings destroyed. The ongoing violence has highlighted the challenges faced by the Somali government in its battle against Al-Shabab.

Under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who took office in May last year, Somalia vowed to wage an “all-out war” against the militant group. Despite launching a major offensive in August, working in collaboration with local clan militias and the support of African Union troops and US airstrikes, the central government has admitted to “several significant setbacks” in the fight against Al-Shabab.

While the group was ousted from the capital in 2011, it continues to hold territory in rural areas. The recent attacks demonstrate Al-Shabab’s ability to carry out acts of terror even in heavily fortified regions. As Somalia continues to grapple with insecurity, it is evident that a comprehensive and sustainable solution is necessary to bring stability and peace to the nation.