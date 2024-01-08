“Breivik’s Legal Battle: A Controversial Fight for Prison Conditions”

Anders Behring Breivik, the convicted right-wing extremist responsible for the 2011 Norway terror attacks that claimed the lives of 77 people, has recently taken legal action against the Norwegian state, claiming that his isolation in prison has caused him “psychological suffering” and made him “suicidal.” The five-day trial, which began on Monday, is centered around Breivik’s argument that his extended isolation violates Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits “inhumane” and “degrading” treatment.

Since his imprisonment, Breivik has been kept apart from other inmates in various high-security facilities for over 11 years. His lawyer, Oystein Storrvik, asserts that the lengthy period of isolation and lack of meaningful interaction have had a severe impact on Breivik’s mental well-being. Storrvik highlights that Breivik is now reliant on the anti-depressant Prozac to cope with his days in prison. This case also raises concerns regarding Breivik’s limited personal contact which is confined to two other inmates for just one hour every two weeks, under strict surveillance.

Apart from challenging his isolation, Breivik has also requested relaxed restrictions on his correspondence with individuals outside of prison, citing a different article of the Convention on Human Rights that safeguards the right to correspondence. In 2016, an Oslo district court ruled in Breivik’s favor, acknowledging that his isolation was a violation of his rights. However, this decision was later overturned by higher courts in Norway, and the European Court of Human Rights dismissed Breivik’s case in 2018 as “inadmissible.”

In the midst of this legal battle, details of Breivik’s current prison conditions have emerged. He is currently housed in Ringerike prison, located near the island of Utoya, the site of the tragic youth camp shooting. Despite his isolation, Breivik enjoys certain privileges within the prison. He has access to various facilities, including a kitchen, a TV room with a game console, and an exercise room. In response to his request, prison officials have even provided him with three budgies as pets. Such accommodations reflect Norway’s commitment to a more humane prison system focused on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

The Norwegian state contends that Breivik’s isolation is necessary due to the threat he poses. They argue that the strict prison conditions are crucial for the protection of society, other inmates, prison staff, and Breivik himself. Andreas Hjetland, the state’s lawyer, asserts that Breivik engages in a wide range of activities, such as cooking, games, walks, and basketball, without showing any signs of physical or mental distress due to his prison conditions. Hjetland also notes that Breivik has displayed limited interest in rehabilitation work.

As the trial unfolds, the outcome will undoubtedly have significant implications not only for Breivik but also for the broader debate surrounding isolation as a form of punishment in the prison system. The case raises questions about human rights violations, appropriate prison conditions for dangerous individuals, and the fine balance between punishment and rehabilitation.