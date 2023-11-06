Zimbabwe’s Economy: Challenges and Prospects under Mnangagwa’s Presidency

Since the recent declaration of Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of Zimbabwe’s general elections, there has been a mix of hope and concern regarding the future of the country’s struggling economy. Mnangagwa, the incumbent president and leader of the Zimbabwe African National National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF), secured 52 percent of the vote, while opposition leader Nelson Chamisa received 44 percent, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

One of the main challenges facing Zimbabwe is the dire state of its economy, which has been marred by years of mismanagement under Zanu PF’s rule. The nation, once known as the breadbasket of southern Africa, has experienced a sharp decline in its manufacturing industries and is now heavily reliant on informal work. The currency has depreciated significantly, prices have surged, and inflation is nearing 200 percent. These economic hardships have left many Zimbabweans struggling to make ends meet.

While some analysts believe that Mnangagwa’s second term could be an opportunity for economic improvement, others are skeptical. Prosper Chitambara, an independent development economist, argues that the best-case scenario would be significant economic reforms under Mnangagwa’s leadership. However, the worst-case scenario would see a continuation of the economic policies that have contributed to the country’s current crisis.

For any administration, addressing the economic challenges ahead will be an uphill battle. There is a pressing need for macroeconomic reforms, reduction of non-productive spending, and monetary policy reforms to ensure discipline and control over money supply growth. Additionally, Zimbabwe needs to address its huge debt burden, normalize relations with international financiers, and revamp its infrastructure.

Institutional reforms of state-run companies and creating a more business-friendly environment are also vital to stimulate economic growth. This includes tax regime reform to enhance competitiveness and reducing the high cost of fuel, which is among the most expensive in Africa.

While there is hope that Mnangagwa’s administration can take the necessary steps to revive the economy, concerns about electoral irregularities and the credibility of future elections persist. The stability of the exchange rate and a continued dual currency system are also key factors to monitor.

As Zimbabwe moves forward under Mnangagwa’s presidency, the path to economic recovery remains challenging. The success of the country’s economy hinges on the implementation of much-needed reforms and a commitment to addressing the pressing issues that have plagued Zimbabwe for years. Only time will tell if the nation’s economic prospects will improve or if further hardships lie ahead.