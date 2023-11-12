The Future of Zimbabwe’s Economy Hangs in the Balance

Harare, Zimbabwe – As the dust settles on the recently concluded general elections in Zimbabwe, the economic future of the country remains uncertain. Late on Saturday, 80-year-old incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner with 52 percent of the vote, while opposition leader Nelson Chamisa received 44 percent.

The outcome of the election has left many Zimbabweans feeling apprehensive about what lies ahead. The country has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, marked by high inflation, currency depreciation, and widespread poverty. With Mnangagwa securing another term, the hope for change and economic revival now rests on his shoulders.

Mnangagwa’s first term in office saw the Zimbabwean economy deteriorate further. The local currency depreciated significantly against the United States dollar, leading to exorbitant prices and a struggle for everyday citizens to afford basic necessities. The inflation rate soared close to 200 percent, pushing many into informal work to make ends meet.

While some experts believe that Mnangagwa’s second term could bring about much-needed economic improvements, others are skeptical. The country currently faces a massive debt burden, both domestically and internationally, amounting to billions of dollars. Macroeconomic reforms, reduction in non-productive spending, and monetary policy reforms are required to restore discipline and rein in money supply growth.

Furthermore, institutional reforms and a more business-friendly environment are necessary to attract investment and foster economic growth. State-run companies require restructuring, and tax regimes need to be reformed to enhance competitiveness. The cost of fuel, which is one of the highest in Africa, also needs to be addressed.

Amidst the hopes for a better economy, there are concerns about the credibility of the election results. Allegations of electoral irregularities could dampen confidence in the economy and hinder foreign investment. The country’s dual currency system is expected to persist for the time being, while efforts will be made to stabilize the exchange rate.

As Zimbabweans anxiously await the next chapter in their economic journey, it remains to be seen whether Mnangagwa’s second term will bring about the much-needed change they long for. Only time will tell if the nation can regain its former status as a regional breadbasket and revive its once vibrant manufacturing industry.

