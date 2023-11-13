Suella Braverman Criticizes Metropolitan Police for Bias

The position of Suella Braverman, the minister responsible for overseeing Britain’s largest police force, has faced backlash after accusing them of using double standards and showing sympathy towards pro-Palestinian protests, which she claims are “hate marches.” These protests have been taking place every Saturday in London and other cities across Britain to express support for the Palestinians, particularly the innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip impacted by the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Unlike other Western European countries, the United Kingdom has not banned these protests; instead, the police have been granted wide-ranging powers to detain and disperse individuals. However, it is worth noting that the London police have made 188 arrests related to hate crimes and acts of violence associated with these demonstrations. Another march is planned for the upcoming weekend.

In an opinion piece published in the Times of London, Suella Braverman expressed her belief that the marches are not a genuine plea for help for Gaza but rather an assertion of dominance by specific groups, particularly Islamists. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson made a statement to the press, emphasizing that the article had not been cleared by Number 10 but affirmed the Prime Minister’s confidence in Braverman.

Braverman’s article also criticized the police for their alleged favoritism when it comes to policing protests. She claimed that while right-wing and nationalist protesters face a strong response, pro-Palestinian demonstrators engaging in similar behavior are often disregarded, even when they are clearly breaking the law.

There is a perception among the public that senior police officers show favoritism towards certain groups during protests. Braverman highlighted the contrasting responses to lockdown objectors and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations during the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting a discrepancy in the handling of these two groups.

These comments by Braverman provoked calls from opposition lawmakers for her dismissal, as they believe her rhetoric has increased the likelihood of unrest during the upcoming weekend. A pro-Palestinian rally is scheduled for Saturday, coinciding with Armistice Day, when the UK commemorates service members who lost their lives in conflicts since World War I. The demonstration will start at Hyde Park and continue towards the U.S. Embassy, with no overlap with the remembrance services near Downing Street.

The controversy surrounding pro-Palestinian protests is not exclusive to the United Kingdom. Other European countries have faced accusations of bias for imposing bans on such demonstrations. These bans have ignited debates about the perceived suppression of free speech and the impartiality of law enforcement.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, criticized the planned march on Armistice Day as “disrespectful” and held the London police chief, Mark Rowley, accountable for authorizing the demonstration. Rowley defended the decision, stating that a ban would require credible intelligence indicating a significant risk of disorder, which the police currently do not possess.

Yvette Cooper, Suella Braverman’s counterpart in the opposition Labour Party, criticized the Home Secretary’s remarks on social media, describing her as “out of control.” Cooper accused Braverman of attempting to undermine respect for the police, inflame community tensions, and compromise operational independence. Cooper asserted that no Home Secretary, regardless of political affiliation, would engage in such behavior.