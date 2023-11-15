Analyst: Shapps Distances Himself from Braverman’s Controversial Remarks on Policing

Grant Shapps, a member of the UK cabinet, has distanced himself from the home secretary’s recent comments on policing, joining other ministers who are critical of her choice of words. Suella Braverman, in an article published in The Times, referred to pro-Palestinian demonstrators as “hate marchers” and accused the police of having a “double standard.” While Shapps believes it is acceptable for Braverman to engage in a debate on the issue, he made it clear that he would not have used such language himself. Yvette Cooper, a member of the Labour Party, has expressed her opinion that Braverman should not continue in her position.

Braverman’s remarks have come under intense scrutiny as they were perceived to have exacerbated the disorder during Saturday’s demonstrations. In response, the home secretary thanked the police for remaining professional in the face of both violence from and aggression towards the protesters and counter-protesters. Braverman voiced her concerns regarding the chants and placards displayed during the march, emphasizing that the presence of hate, violence, and antisemitism on London’s streets cannot persist. She particularly highlighted the sense of threat experienced by Jewish people and called for further action.

The controversial claims made by Braverman in The Times, where she alleged that the police exhibited biased behavior and allowed the pro-Palestinian march to proceed, have drawn widespread criticism. Numerous voices, including calls from the public and political figures, have demanded the prime minister dismiss her from her role. These calls have increased in intensity following the Metropolitan Police’s confirmation of over 100 arrests made during the protests, citing instances of aggression from counter-protesters.

When questioned about Braverman’s future in the cabinet, Grant Shapps refrained from providing a definitive answer, stating that “a week is a long time in politics.” The decision regarding cabinet composition, he asserted, lies solely with the prime minister. There is ongoing inquiry within Downing Street to ascertain how Braverman’s article was published without the desired edits. For now, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, stands behind the home secretary.

In her article, Braverman accused aggressive right-wing protesters of receiving the appropriate response while suggesting that “pro-Palestinian mobs” were largely ignored. She further claimed that the police displayed double standards and favored specific groups of demonstrators. Although Downing Street initially offered support to Braverman, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expressed his disagreement with her choice of words.

In addition to Shapps, other voices have weighed in on the situation. Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries shifted the responsibility for the controversy onto Rishi Sunak and asserted that criticism of Braverman, as a woman holding a high-ranking position, is steeped in misogyny and sexism. Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, and the First Minister of Wales have both called for Braverman’s resignation, citing the impact of her comments on public safety. Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, holds Braverman solely responsible for the detrimental scenes in London, emphasizing that her attack on the Metropolitan Police’s independence and impartiality was “appalling and unprecedented.” Cooper firmly asserts that Braverman lacks both the credibility and authority required for her role.