United Kingdom’s Asylum Policy Faces Obstacles Ahead of General Election

PA Media, By Becky Morton

The United Kingdom’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next general election has hit a roadblock, as former Home Secretary Suella Braverman points out the flaws in the government’s strategy. In an article for the Telegraph, Braverman argues that simply “tinkering with a failed plan” will not achieve the desired outcome. The Supreme Court recently declared the Rwanda policy unlawful, citing concerns that deportees may be returned to unsafe countries.

As emergency legislation and a new treaty with Rwanda are proposed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Braverman suggests that these measures are not enough to address the core issue. She highlights that the court’s ruling poses a significant obstacle, as any new international agreement will likely be met with legal challenges, potentially causing further delays. Braverman adds that unless substantial changes are made, the government will struggle to fulfill its asylum policy before the limited parliamentary time runs out.

With a general election expected in the coming years, Braverman emphasizes the urgency of the situation. She suggests that in order to avoid future legal challenges, the proposed legislation should disregard the Human Rights Act, the European Convention on Human Rights, and other relevant international obligations. Braverman proposes practical steps to improve Rwanda’s asylum system, such as deploying UK observers or independent reviewers to monitor asylum decisions. She also argues for the detention of those who arrive in the UK illegally until removal is possible.

To expedite the process, Braverman urges Parliament to introduce a bill before the Christmas recess, calling for MPs to be recalled and invited to engage in debates over the holiday period. She refrains from criticizing the Supreme Court judges and instead blames politicians for failing to implement legislation that would ensure the success of the UK-Rwanda partnership.

The Prime Minister, in defense of the plan, assures that the new treaty will guarantee the safety of migrants and prevent their return to countries where they may face persecution or harm. Additionally, he plans to introduce legislation certifying Rwanda as a “safe” country, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Although Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expresses hope that flights to Rwanda will commence next year, he cannot guarantee their realization. Opposition in the House of Lords and potential legal challenges are expected to hinder the progress of the proposed legislation.

