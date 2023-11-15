Suella Braverman Criticizes Rishi Sunak for Betrayal in Resignation Letter

In a scathing letter, Suella Braverman, former home secretary, launched a strong attack on Rishi Sunak, accusing him of repeatedly failing on key policies and breaking promises regarding immigration. Braverman claimed that she had struck a secret deal to serve in Sunak’s cabinet in exchange for a series of commitments after Liz Truss’s premiership imploded last year. However, she stated that Sunak had no real intention of keeping his promises. Braverman urged Sunak to change course urgently, emphasizing that his plan is not working and that time is running out.

The former home secretary further criticized Sunak for his handling of pro-Palestinian marches in London and his failure to address the rising antisemitism and extremism in the country. Braverman accused Sunak of putting off tough decisions to minimize political risks and failing to consider legislation to ban hate marches. She argued that Sunak’s inaction has jeopardized community cohesion and allowed racism and terrorism to thrive.

Braverman claimed that the conditions of her agreement to become home secretary were clearly outlined in a document that Sunak had read and agreed to. However, she accused him of betraying their agreement by failing to deliver on key issues such as cutting legal migration, overriding the European Convention on Human Rights, and protecting single-sex spaces.

The resignation letter comes ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on the government’s plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Braverman warned that if the ruling goes against the government, it would mean a year wasted on the Illegal Migration Act and a lack of a credible backup plan. She criticized Sunak’s “magical thinking” and his failure to prepare a “Plan B” to address the challenges of illegal migration.

In response to Braverman’s accusations, a No 10 spokesman expressed gratitude for her service but emphasized that the government has already implemented tough legislation to tackle illegal migration and has reduced the number of boat crossings by a third this year. The spokesman reassured that regardless of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the government will continue its efforts to address this issue.

While Braverman’s resignation letter highlights her dissatisfaction with Sunak’s leadership and his failure to deliver on promises, it also sheds light on the ongoing divisions within the Conservative Party. These internal conflicts have repercussions not only for the party but also for the rest of the country, as they continue to delay progress and impede effective governance.