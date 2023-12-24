Sudan’s Civilian Uprising Against the Powerful RSF

Amidst ongoing conflicts in Sudan, civilians are taking up arms to protect themselves against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group backed by the United Arab Emirates. The RSF has gained significant power in Sudan, surpassing even the national army. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) recently called on young men to enlist, leading to an influx of new recruits who have little to no military training.

These young men, motivated by the fear of RSF attacks on their cities and the potential for looting and sexual violence, are arming themselves to defend their ethnic groups and homelands. They view the RSF as invaders and occupiers, primarily comprised of tribal nomadic fighters from the neglected province of Darfur.

The recruitment efforts are not solely led by the army but are driven by civilians themselves. This mobilization is seen by some as irresponsible, as inexperienced recruits are often used as cannon fodder by Sudan’s political Islamic movement. The movement seeks to mobilize in areas beyond the RSF’s control, putting these young men at risk of being the first casualties in battles.

Additionally, these ethnic tensions have led to accusations of spying based on tribal affiliations and ethnicity. Young men from Arab and non-Arab tribes in River Nile State, who were displaced by state-backed Arab tribal militias that later became the RSF, are now targeted and mistreated. Incitement to ethnic violence has resulted in arrests, torture, and killings by both the military and civilians carrying arms.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that vulnerable people from Darfur and Kordofan provinces may be pushed into seeking protection from the RSF, as joining their ranks seems like the only way to avoid torture and abuse from other factions aligned with the SAF.

While some activists advocate for an end to the war and urge young men not to fight, their efforts have had limited success so far. The RSF’s abuses in Wad Madani have only fueled the calls for mobilization as hundreds of thousands of people flee the city to escape the violence and looting.

The situation in Sudan remains volatile, with young civilians being thrust into a conflict they are ill-prepared for. As the RSF gains power and the SAF stumbles, the hope for a peaceful resolution becomes increasingly uncertain.

FAQ

1. Who are the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)?

The RSF is a paramilitary group in Sudan that is primarily composed of tribal nomadic fighters from the province of Darfur. The RSF has gained significant power and is backed by the United Arab Emirates.

2. Why are Sudanese civilians arming themselves?

Sudanese civilians are arming themselves due to the fear of RSF attacks on their cities, looting, and potential sexual violence. They view the RSF as invaders and occupiers.

3. What is the role of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in this conflict?

The SAF called on young men to enlist, leading to an influx of new recruits with little to no military training. However, the SAF is struggling to effectively combat the RSF, and civilians are taking matters into their own hands.

4. What is the impact of ethnic tensions in this conflict?

Ethnic tensions have led to the targeting and mistreatment of young men based on their tribal affiliations and ethnicity. Accusations of spying have resulted in arrests, torture, and killings by both the military and civilians carrying arms.

5. What are the challenges faced by young recruits in this conflict?

Inexperienced young recruits are at high risk of being used as cannon fodder by Sudan’s political Islamic movement. They have little combat or military background, and their lack of training makes them vulnerable in battle.